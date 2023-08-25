Giga Chikadze doubts Alex Caceres will attempt to strike with him at UFC Singapore: “I’m a different breed, and he knows it”

Giga Chikadze doesn’t believe that Alex Caceres will try to strike with him when they collide at UFC Singapore.

After more than 18 months away, Giga Chikadze will return to the Octagon this weekend. He’ll do so when he collides with veteran Alex Caceres, as he attempts to get back into the win column following a long lay-off. That time away largely came as a result of his battle with Calvin Kattar, in which he was emphatically beaten by unanimous decision in January 2022.

RELATED: PHOTO | GIGA CHIKADZE AND CALVIN KATTAR LINK UP AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING WAR AT UFC VEGAS 46

Ever since then, many have wondered whether or not he’d even come back. Of course, we now know that he will, and his media day scrum seems to indicate that he’s feeling pretty confident.

“I feel like I know his game plan, which I’m not going to talk about during the media and live, but as I said earlier, he’s not the guy who’s going to try and stand up with me,” Chikadze told reporters at UFC Fight Night 225 media day. “Of course there are many good strikers, and he fought many good strikers, and he is a striker. Very entertaining guy, very chaotic fighter, but I’m a different breed, and he knows it.”