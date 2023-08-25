Giga Chikadze doubts Alex Caceres will attempt to strike with him at UFC Singapore: “I’m a different breed, and he knows it”

By Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

Giga Chikadze doesn’t believe that Alex Caceres will try to strike with him when they collide at UFC Singapore.

Giga-Chikadze

After more than 18 months away, Giga Chikadze will return to the Octagon this weekend. He’ll do so when he collides with veteran Alex Caceres, as he attempts to get back into the win column following a long lay-off. That time away largely came as a result of his battle with Calvin Kattar, in which he was emphatically beaten by unanimous decision in January 2022.

RELATED: PHOTO | GIGA CHIKADZE AND CALVIN KATTAR LINK UP AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING WAR AT UFC VEGAS 46

Ever since then, many have wondered whether or not he’d even come back. Of course, we now know that he will, and his media day scrum seems to indicate that he’s feeling pretty confident.

“I feel like I know his game plan, which I’m not going to talk about during the media and live, but as I said earlier, he’s not the guy who’s going to try and stand up with me,” Chikadze told reporters at UFC Fight Night 225 media day. “Of course there are many good strikers, and he fought many good strikers, and he is a striker. Very entertaining guy, very chaotic fighter, but I’m a different breed, and he knows it.”

Chikadze is ready

“For me, it’s a very important time to come back,” Chikadze said. “All my lights at the moment are on Alex. I have an opponent who’s been around for a long time, and he’s the first one from top 15 who called me out, and I take this sh*t personal always. It’s not just a game to me, and I’m coming here to shut his lights off.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you excited for the return of Giga Chikadze? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Caceres Giga Chikadze UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry

Police threatened to arrest and jail Ian Garry the night before UFC 292: “I promise you, I will push the boundaries”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023
Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista unsure if he's willing "to take the risk" of accepting a fight against Cody Garbrandt again after UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Mario Bautista had called out Cody Garbrandt for quite some time and finally got his wish.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Tim Welch believes Sean O'Malley's TKO of Aljamain Sterling "put a little fear" into Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley, believes UFC 292 put some fear into Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley responds to Alexandre Pantoja's callout, claims he KO'd him in sparring: “Does he want me to post it?"

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Sean O’Malley has responded to UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja’s callout.

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Dana White shuts down Ronda Rousey UFC return rumors: "No shot"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Dana White has squashed rumors that Ronda Rousey would soon return to the UFC.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway emotional leading into UFC return: "With Hawaii on my back, it feels a little bit heavier now"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023
The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
Max Holloway

Korean Zombie unsure of retirement ahead of Max Holloway fight: "It's very difficult"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Korean Zombie is unsure of retirement leading into his return against Max Holloway.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway not underestimating "dangerous" Korean Zombie ahead of UFC Singapore, views this as a "legacy fight"

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Max Holloway knows Korean Zombie is still an elite and dangerous fighter despite what the odds say.

Ian Machado Garry
Neil Magny

Ian Machado Garry says he had "so much fun" beating up "f*****g piece of shit" Neil Magny at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Ian Machado Garry says his UFC 292 fight against Neil Magny got personal.

Josh Thomson
Tony Ferguson

Josh Thomson believes former UFC opponent Tony Ferguson needs to have a reality check: “I care about all these fighters”

Susan Cox - August 24, 2023

Josh Thomson believes his former UFC opponent Tony Ferguson needs to have a reality check.