Police threatened to arrest and jail Ian Garry the night before UFC 292: “I promise you, I will push the boundaries”

By Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

According to Ian Garry, police in Boston threatened to put him in jail the night before his fight at UFC 292.

Ian Machado Garry

Last weekend at UFC 292, Ian Garry put on a real show in his victory over Neil Magny. The win extended his unbeaten run, and it helped him climb further up the welterweight rankings as he closes in on the top five.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY SAYS HE HAD “SO MUCH FUN” BEATING UP “F*****G PIECE OF S***” NEIL MAGNY AT UFC 292

The night prior, though, Garry was busy doing some sparring in a local pub in Boston with many fans in attendance. Many called it a social media stunt, but it certainly seemed as if those who were there had a good time.

As it turns out, the evening was almost cut short, as revealed by Garry during a recent interview.

“Every fight now I’m gonna do something like that. I’m gonna make it f*cking bigger and more chaotic, and I wanna cause trouble,” Garry said. “The policeman on shift came up to us beforehand. He said to my team when they were checking the barrow. He said, ‘If he steps foot outside on the streets and hits pads, I’m gonna arrest him and put him in jail overnight because of a riot law.’”

Garry’s close call

“I was like … sat there going, ‘F*** me, that’d be good media.’ That’d be gold media. ‘We need him out! He’s fighting tomorrow night!’ I thought that’d be genius … but I need to keep my visa. I can’t be doing stupid sh*t. I promise you, I will push the boundaries. Look at the energy. That’s sh*t people are gonna remember when I’m world champion, ‘I remember that night in Boston when that kid held an open workout and it was f*cking nuts.’ I can go on all night about it. It was so f*cking cool.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What’s next for Ian Garry? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

