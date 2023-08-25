Police threatened to arrest and jail Ian Garry the night before UFC 292: “I promise you, I will push the boundaries”

According to Ian Garry, police in Boston threatened to put him in jail the night before his fight at UFC 292.

Last weekend at UFC 292, Ian Garry put on a real show in his victory over Neil Magny. The win extended his unbeaten run, and it helped him climb further up the welterweight rankings as he closes in on the top five.

The night prior, though, Garry was busy doing some sparring in a local pub in Boston with many fans in attendance. Many called it a social media stunt, but it certainly seemed as if those who were there had a good time.

As it turns out, the evening was almost cut short, as revealed by Garry during a recent interview.

“Every fight now I’m gonna do something like that. I’m gonna make it f*cking bigger and more chaotic, and I wanna cause trouble,” Garry said. “The policeman on shift came up to us beforehand. He said to my team when they were checking the barrow. He said, ‘If he steps foot outside on the streets and hits pads, I’m gonna arrest him and put him in jail overnight because of a riot law.’”