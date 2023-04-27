Daniel Cormier laughs off Khabib Nurmagomedov’s GOAT list: “He done re-named about five of these dudes”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier had a great time reading Khabib Nurmagomedov’s GOAT list.

In sports, fans love few things more than discussing greatness. In the sport of MMA, things are no different. For years, the debate has raged on, as names such as Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, and more, are all popular choices in the argument.

For his part, Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his top-15 greatest fighters earlier this month. ‘The Eagle’ is another popular choice but left himself out of the list. Nonetheless, Nurmagomedov named the aforementioned ‘Bones’, as well as Fedor Emelianenko, as the greatest fighters ever. However, for a top-15 list, the Russian instead had a lot of ties, listing 20 fighters overall.

My mma GOAT top 15 1) Fedor/Jones

2) GSP

3) AndersonSilva

4) DemetriousJohnson

5) DanielCormier

6) HenryCehudo

7) JoseAldo

8) KamaruUsman

9) Adesanya

10) BJPENN

11) RoyceGraice

12) Couture/Velasquez

13) Hendo/Shogun

14) CroCop/Miocic

15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 12, 2023

One of those names on the list is UFC commentator and former champion Daniel Cormier. While ‘DC’ appreciated being part of the list, he also found it hilarious. Cormier discussed Nurmagomedov’s top fighters in a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast.

There, the retired fighter alongside co-host Ryan Clark discussed Nurmagomedov’s list. While Cormier didn’t hate any of the choices, the misspelled names, as well as the number of fighters made him laugh profusely.

Daniel Cormier laughs at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s GOAT list

“You know what I love about Khabib’s list? The names are all together, there’s no spacing in any of this list,” Daniel Cormier joked on the DC and RC podcast. “He done re-named about five of these dudes too, he done changed Demetrious Johnson’s name. He puts Henry Cejudo with an ‘H’ instead of a ‘J’, I love that! I love that Khabib is like, ‘Yo, I’m calling you whatever I want!'”

He continued, “Yes, I love that!… He don’t want no space bar, he’s the man. I love Khabib dog, thank you Khabib for looking out for your boy. Putting me in the top five, maybe top seven, with a couple of names. There’s a couple of names in there all jumbled up, so your boy is in the top seven, I appreciate that.”

