UFC Busan: Frankie Edgar vs Korean Zombie Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Korea for UFC Busan, a 13-bout fight card headlined by a featherweight tilt between Frankie Edgar and ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.

Jung (15-5 MMA) was initially slated to face Brian Ortega at today’s event. However, the California native suffered an injury and was thus forced out of the contest.

Stepping up to save the day was none other than former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. ‘The Answer’ had plans on dropping to bantamweight for his next Octagon appearance, but opted to step in for Ortega instead.

‘The Korean Zombie’ was last seen in action at June’s UFC event in Greenville, where he scored a first round TKO victory over perennial division contender Renato Moicano.

Meanwhile, Frankie Edgar (22-7-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after falling short in his title effort against Max Holloway at UFC 240 this past July. Prior to his setback to ‘Blessed’, Edgar was coming off his second career victory over Cub Swanson.

The co-main event of UFC Busan will feature a light heavyweight matchup between Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Rakic.

Oezdemir (16-4 MMA) recently put an end to his three-fight losing skid by scoring a second round knockout victory over Ilir Latifi in August. ‘No Time’ has gone 4-3 thus far in his UFC career, scoring highlight reel knockout wins over Jimi Manuwa and Misha Cirkunov during that stretch.

As for Rakic (12-1 MMA), the Austrian fighter was last seen in action at June’s UFC event in Stockholm, where he scored a first round knockout victory over the always dangerous Jimi Manuwa. Rakic has gone 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2017.

Also featured on today’s UFC Busan card is the return of the ‘Korean Superboy’ Doo Ho Choi who will be taking on Charles Jourdain in a featherweight contest.

Get all of the full UFC Busan Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC Busan Fight Card:

UFC Busan Main Card | 5:00am ET on ESPN+

145 lbs.: Frankie Edgar vs. “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung

205 lbs: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alexander Rakic

145 lbs: Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

205 lbs: Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

185 lbs: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park

135 lbs: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

UFC Busan Prelims | 2:00am ET on ESPN+

265 lbs: Tanner Boser vs. Ciryl Gane

145 lbs: Suman Mokhtarian vs. Seungwoo Choi

155 lbs: Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Morales

125 lbs: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell – Pantoja def. Schnell via KO (punch) in Round 1

"He knows if one shot…" 😱 💪 @PantojaMMA is dishing KO power! Keep watching ➡️ LIVE on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/Em6pNlJKmn — UFC (@ufc) December 21, 2019

135 lbs: Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov – Barcelos def. Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

115 lbs: Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos – Lemos def. Granger via submission (RNC) in Round 1

Amanda Lemos put her to sleep almost instantly 😳 #UFCBusan pic.twitter.com/YOwosZQr27 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 21, 2019

135 lbs: Heili Alatengheili vs. Ryan Benoit – Alatengheili def. Benoit by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

These two brought it from open to close 👏 Alatengheili gets the split decision to open #UFCBusan 🇰🇷 Action continues ➡️ LIVE on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/5dBV470r9U — UFC (@ufc) December 21, 2019

Share your picks for tonight’s UFC Busan event in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 21, 2019