Bella Mir Frank Mir UFC

Frank Mir set for retirement fight at UFL 3 in August on the same card his daughter Bella competes

By Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023
Frank Mir

Frank Mir has gotten his wish.

Mir has been vocal about wanting his retirement fight to take place on the same card that his daughter Bella fights on. Well, United Fight League (UFL) announced on Brendan Schaub’s show that Mir will compete at UFL 3 against an opponent TBD. Bella will also compete on the card, with her opponent also yet to be revealed. Both fights have been agreed to for August 12 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ever since Bella competed in MMA, Frank made it clear that his goal was to fight one last time on the same card as his daughter. Back in April of 2021, Frank Mir spoke to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com and said his goal was to pass the torch to Bella at the same event.

“One of my ambitions I have said, and I would really like to stick to it, is I would like to fight on the same card as my daughter,” Mir said. “That would be a great father-daughter experience and how many people can say they’ve done that in their career? Compete as an athlete on the same playing field as their child. It would be a moment of passing the torch of the ending of my career and the starting of her career. I would have to make it an MMA fight to make that happen.”

Frank Mir (19-13 MMA) hasn’t fought in MMA since he beat Roy Nelson by decision at Bellator 231 in October of 2019. Since then, he fought Steve Cunningham in boxing and Kubrat Pulev at Triad Combat 1. Mir is a former UFC heavyweight champion and went 16-11 inside the Octagon with wins over Mirko Crop Cop, Brock Lesnar, and Tim Sylvia, among many others.

Bella Mir (3-0) started her pro MMA career in October of 2020 when she beat Danielle Wynn by decision. The 20-year-old then followed that up with a submission win over Alma Cespedes in December 2020 and didn’t fight again until June of 2022 when she beat Jessica Link by submission.

What do you make of Frank Mir having his retirement fight on the same card his daughter Bella competes?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

