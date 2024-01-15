REPORT | Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou winner to likely fight for undisputed heavyweight title next

The winner of Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua’s boxing match could be fighting for gold next.

‘The Predator’ and ‘AJ’ recently made their March boxing match official. Originally, Anthony Joshua was expected to face Deontay Wilder, but that bout fell apart after December’s Day Of Reckoning event. That night last month saw ‘The Bronze Bomber’ dominated by Joseph Parker, losing by unanimous decision.

As a result, the PFL contender was tabbed to replace Wilder and face Anthony Joshua. Earlier today, the two heavyweights appeared at the kickoff press conference. Along with Francis Ngannou and the Brit were promoters Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, and Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh.

The Saudi advisor has largely helped build all of the major boxing events going down in the country. At the press conference earlier today, Alalshikh confirmed plans for the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou to fight for undisputed heavyweight gold next.

On February 17th, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will meet to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. Ideally, Alalshikh would book the winner of that bout against the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou for late 2024. The former UFC champion already announced plans to face ‘The Gypsy King’ in a rematch later this year.

Eddie Hearn hopeful Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou winner gets title shot

“You can imagine the winner of this fight against the winner of Fury vs. Usyk.” Eddie Hearn stated at the kickoff press conference for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou earlier today. “It’s been a long, long dream of Anthony’s, and all of the teams to become undisputed champion. I know his focus is just on Francis Ngannou, but to have that opportunity is incredible.”

He continued, “Get ready for an unbelievable event that these guys are taking care of on February 17th, Fury vs. Usyk. Joshua vs. Ngannou, all within three weeks of each other. Just an incredible opportunity for our sport. Thank you for the passion, and the vision.”

The fight between Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk does include a two-way rematch clause. However, it seems that the Saudis are confident that they’ll be able to navigate that situation. While they plan to book the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou to fight for heavyweight gold, there’s still a lot that needs to be figured out.

As of now, neither Tyson Fury nor Oleksandr Usyk have responded to talk of fighting the winner of the March boxing match. However, the two are likely just focused on their heavyweight clash, now just a month away.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou? Who do you have in that heavyweight boxing match slated for March?