Alex Pereira seemingly confirms Jamahal Hill fight is next: “Focus on what matters”

By Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has confirmed plans to fight Jamahal Hill next.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Over the weekend, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker met in the main event of UFC Vegas 84. The bout was a rematch of their prior no-contest in October, and it wasn’t even close. The Russian scored a first-round knockout win and quickly set his sights on Alex Pereira.

‘Poatan’ famously captured vacant light-heavyweight gold in November with a win over Jiri Prochazka. Earlier in the year, Jamahal Hill famously gave the title up, due to injury. Following Alex Pereira’s win last year, he quickly called to face ‘Sweet Dreams’ in his first title defense. Hill famously captured the title last January, retiring Glover Teixeira in the process.

However, Magomed Ankalaev called out Alex Pereira following his win on Saturday night. With Jamahal Hill still on the sidelines recovering, many speculated that the Russian could receive a title shot next. However, the Brazilian has recently taken to Instagram, to reveal that’s not the case. He has no interest in facing Ankalaev next.

On social media earlier today, Alex Pereira made a post confirming his intention to fight Jamahal Hill next. However, the light-heavyweight champion also added a little extra tidbit. He plans to break the record for back-to-back title defenses in 2024. While a lofty goal, the Brazilian plans to make it a reality.

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING CONFIDENT ALEX PEREIRA WILL BE DEFENDING HIS LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE AT UFC 300: “YOU KNOW WHO IT’S GONNA BE”

Alex Pereria plans to face Jamahal Hill in first UFC light-heavyweight title defense

“People, let’s focus on what matters, which is Jamahal,” Alex Pereira wrote in Portuguese in the Instagram post, “and then I’ll focus on breaking another record and doing two title defenses in the least amount of time.”

As of now, Ronda Rousey holds the record for the smallest gap between title defenses. ‘Rowdy’ famously submitted Miesha Tate at UFC 168, and turned out just 56 days later to knock out Sara McMann. Now, Alex Pereira will look to do her one better, and that starts with a fight with Jamahal Hill.

As of now, the light-heavyweight championship clash doesn’t have a scheduled date. However, Alex Pereira has teased a potential return at UFC 300 in April. Initially, fans thought the Brazilian could move to heavyweight to face Tom Aspinall at the event, but he later shot that down.

As of now, Jamahal Hill is still healing but is expected to return in the Spring. Thus, putting him on a timeline to potentially return at UFC 300 in April against Alex Pereira. As of now, the milestone event only has a couple of bouts announced. Including, Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan, and Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill next? Or would you rather see ‘Poatan’ face someone else in his first title defense later this year?

