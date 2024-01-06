UFC commentator Joe Rogan responds to callout from comedian Katt Williams

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has offered a response after being called out by comedian Katt Williams.

The longtime funnyman, Williams, was a recent guest on ‘Club Shay Shay’ with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe where he called out Rogan for never having him on his podcast.

“If you were a comedian that cussed, you were ridiculed by the mainstream comedy-geist,” Williams said. “That would be like me being on Joe Rogan. Joe don’t want me on there, I need to be on Shannon. Joe got six comedians that never been funny he wants to push out, but that’s really how it is.”

It did not take long for the clip of Williams’ callout to go viral on social media, which resulted in a response from the veteran UFC commentator.

Joe Rogan took to ‘X‘ where he captioned the clip and offered Katt Williams, who is apparently one of his favorite comics, a spot on his show.

I love Katt. He’s one of my favorite comics and I’d love to have him on. We talk about him all the time.

Rogan of course hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the world, the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Katt Williams has yet to reply to Joe’s invitation at the time of this article.

In addition to his standup comedy, Williams is well known as an actor for his roles in movies such as ‘Friday After Next’, ‘Choices 2’, ‘Norbit’, ‘First Sunday’ and ‘Scary Movie 5’.

