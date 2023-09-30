Francis Ngannou reacts after Tyson Fury signs on to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Francis Ngannou is a bit confused how Tyson Fury can be booked to fight Oleksandr Usyk less than two months after their showdown in Saudi Arabia.

It was just yesterday when news broke that Fury (33-0-1) and Usyk (21-0) had signed contracts for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.

According to ESPN, the highly desired undisputed heavyweight title fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 23rd of this year or sometime in January of 2024.

The alleged timing of the fight came as a bit of a surprise, as Tyson Fury is currently preparing for his bout with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou which will take place on Saturday, October 28th.

Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, addressed the news of the boxing match between Usyk and Fury, saying:

“I can’t believe that it’s happening but it is. Difficult to express my admiration for being part of the biggest heavyweight fight of the century. Respect to Tyson for his courage.”

Most recently it was Francis Ngannou who weighed in on the booking, and he was admittedly confused how Tyson Fury can be planning such a quick turnaround.

I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28 🤔#FuryNgannou — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 30, 2023

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) will be making his professional boxing debut when he squares off with the reigning WBC heavyweight champion next month.

The 37-year-old has not competed in combat sports since edging out a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January of 2022 to retain the promotion’s heavyweight world title.

As for Tyson Fury, ‘The Gypsy King’ last competed in December of 2022, where he scored a tenth-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora.

Were you surprised by the Fury-Usyk booking?