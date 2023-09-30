Jon Jones’ younger brother Chandler Jones arrested, released by Las Vegas Raiders

By Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

NFL star Chandler Jones, the younger brother of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, has been released by the Las Vegas Raiders following his recent arrest.

Chandler Jones, NFL, Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Jones, UFC

Chandler was taken into Clark County Detention Center late Thursday night and remains behind bars, according to TMZ Sports. Details surrounding his arrest are unclear, but reports suggest a violation of an existing protective order.

The news comes shortly after Chandler Jones shared a troubling post on social media, where he seemingly broke down while speaking about Josh McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez.

In addition to the video above, Chandler also took aim at Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in a post on Instagram:

“It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right.”

The Raiders have since released Chandler Jones according to reports from NFL.com.

“It’s a personal situation and a private matter,” said head coach Josh McDaniels. “We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it.”

Chandler, 33, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2015, had signed a $51 million dollar contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

The Raiders organization released a statement saying they were “hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts.”

According to news reports, Chandler had recently been hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and later taken to a behavioral health center.

The Jones brothers don’t have the best of luck in Las Vegas. So, perhaps a change in pastures is all Chandler needs to get back on track.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

