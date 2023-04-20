Floyd Mayweather open to helping Francis Ngannou with boxing transition: “I would love to work with him”

Floyd Mayweather interested in coaching Francis Ngannnou

“I would love to work with him, actually,” Mayweather said. “I would love to work with him; I would love to sign him to Mayweather Promotions. Very skilled guy, he was unbelievable from the highlights that I was able to see in MMA. I would like to work with him someday. If he wants to fight one of the top heavyweight guys, he should do it.”

Mayweather boasted an undefeated (50-0) record before hanging up the gloves professionally in 2017. Since then, the 46-year-old has still been heavily involved in the sport, both coaching and actively competing in lucrative exhibitions. He revealed that he’d be willing if an opportunity presented itself to coach Ngannou.

“Absolutely,” Mayweather answered. “It’s gonna take a while…I mean, I can’t say it’s gonna take a while because in the heavyweight division, it takes just one shot. At any weight class, actually, it takes just one shot. So, with his size and his strength and his power, anything can happen…he’s powerful, and with his power and his toughness, he’s able to make some noise in the heavyweight division.”

Quotes via Sherdog

Mayweather’s exhibition tour is expected to continue, with “money” teasing that his next fight will take place in the United States, but he remained timid in revealing any further details. After defeating Conor McGregor in his last pro contest, Mayweather has featured in six exhibition bouts since then against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, Mikuru Asakura, Deji Olatunji and Aaron Chalmers,

Would you like to see Floyd Mayweather coach Francis Ngannou ahead of his first bout in boxing?