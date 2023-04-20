Floyd Mayweather Francis Ngannou

Floyd Mayweather open to helping Francis Ngannou with boxing transition: “I would love to work with him”

By Lewis Simpson - April 20, 2023
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather recently expressed willingness to help Francis Ngannou with his highly-anticipated boxing transition.

Ngannou decided to part ways with the UFC as the then-heavyweight champion after failing to agree with the company. As per White, Ngannou rejected a deal that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion’s history.

The Cameroonian has always admitted that his dream as a young boy in Africa was always to become a world champion in boxing before being introduced to mixed martial arts in Paris, France.

During an interview with BetOnline.ag, Mayweather ran through several conversations which featured the current state of the sport of boxing, advice for the younger generation, and MMA fighters making the crossover to compete between the ropes. Deep into the conversation, Ngannou was the individual to be singled out by Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather interested in coaching Francis Ngannnou

“I would love to work with him, actually,” Mayweather said. “I would love to work with him; I would love to sign him to Mayweather Promotions. Very skilled guy, he was unbelievable from the highlights that I was able to see in MMA. I would like to work with him someday. If he wants to fight one of the top heavyweight guys, he should do it.”

Mayweather boasted an undefeated (50-0) record before hanging up the gloves professionally in 2017. Since then, the 46-year-old has still been heavily involved in the sport, both coaching and actively competing in lucrative exhibitions. He revealed that he’d be willing if an opportunity presented itself to coach Ngannou.

“Absolutely,” Mayweather answered. “It’s gonna take a while…I mean, I can’t say it’s gonna take a while because in the heavyweight division, it takes just one shot. At any weight class, actually, it takes just one shot. So, with his size and his strength and his power, anything can happen…he’s powerful, and with his power and his toughness, he’s able to make some noise in the heavyweight division.”

Quotes via Sherdog

Mayweather’s exhibition tour is expected to continue, with “money” teasing that his next fight will take place in the United States, but he remained timid in revealing any further details. After defeating Conor McGregor in his last pro contest, Mayweather has featured in six exhibition bouts since then against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, Mikuru Asakura, Deji Olatunji and Aaron Chalmers,

Would you like to see Floyd Mayweather coach Francis Ngannou ahead of his first bout in boxing?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Demetrious Johnson hits back at critics who believe Francis Ngannou made a mistake leaving the UFC: "I've been successful"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023
Eddie Hearn
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn hints at possible Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight materializing: "I had lunch with Francis Ngannou"

Lewis Simpson - April 19, 2023

Eddie Hearn has hinted at a possible boxing bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou materializing. Ngannou underwent months upon end trying to negotiate a deal with the UFC to stay. However, after failing to […]

UFC

Anatoly Malykhin's coach hints at Francis Ngannou clash in ONE Championship

Andrew Whitelaw - April 11, 2023

Is Francis Ngannou heading to ONE Championship? The former UFC Heavyweight champion is currently a free agent having departed the Las Vegas-based promotion after failing to agree new terms with Dana White. The big man […]

Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Francis Ngannou has mismanaged his post-UFC future: "If you're not fighting you're not making money"

Josh Evanoff - April 6, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Francis Ngannou has mismanaged his UFC exit. ‘The Predator’ left the MMA company in January as heavyweight champion. At the time, Ngannou stated that issues with Dana White and the […]

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL President Ray Sefo optimistic that his organization will land former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou: “It’s all positive”

Harry Kettle - April 6, 2023

PFL president Ray Sefo has said that things are looking positive regarding the promotion potentially signing Francis Ngannou. Earlier this year, Francis Ngannou decided to take the biggest risk of his career by leaving UFC. […]

Francis Ngannou, Tyron Woodley

Chael Sonnen says it’s time for Francis Ngannou to “wake up” and call Dana White: “Everyday he’s not signed, he’s losing”

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

BKFC's David Feldman reveals Francis Ngannou talks going poorly due to "unrealistic money" request: "He needs to make up his mind"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2023

Don’t expect to see Francis Ngannou in BKFC anytime soon. ‘The Predator’ is still searching for his next home in combat sports. Ngannou famously left the UFC in January after fighting out his contract with […]

Jose Aldo, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo says Francis Ngannou "shot himself in the foot" by leaving the UFC: "No one talks about Ronda now because nobody remembers her now"

Chris Taylor - April 1, 2023

MMA legend Jose Aldo believes former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou “shot himself in the foot” by leaving the UFC. Aldo (31-8 MMA) is set to return to action this evening on the main card of […]

Jose Aldo, Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Jose Aldo hopeful to book Floyd Mayweather boxing match after he fights Jeremy Stephens: "We’ve been in negotiations for a long time"

Cole Shelton - March 30, 2023

Jose Aldo is hopeful that he will secure a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather after competing this weekend in Milwaukee. Aldo is set to collide with Jeremy Stephens on the main card of Gamebred Boxing 4. […]

Dan Hardy Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Dan Hardy says it will be “no time” before former UFC champion Francis Ngannou signs with PFL: “I know he’s coming”

Fernando Quiles - March 30, 2023

Dan Hardy thinks former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is on his way to becoming a member of the PFL roster. Ngannou and UFC higherups could not come to terms on a new deal when […]