Deontay Wilder reveals what he needs in order to accept mixed rules bout with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou

By Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2023

Deontay Wilder has listed what to be done in order for a mixed rules bout with Francis Ngannou to come to fruition.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

Ngannou has forced his way into the boxing conversation thanks to his performance against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Despite losing the 10-round heavyweight tilt via split decision, Ngannou was praised for scoring a knockdown on Fury and nearly pulling off a massive upset.

Now that “The Predator” is a hot name in the world of boxing, many top boxers have surfaced as potential opposition for Ngannou. One of the biggest, and perhaps most exciting, name on the list is Wilder.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU THINKS IT WOULD BE “TOO HARD” FOR DEONTAY WILDER TO FIGHT HIM UNDER MMA RULES: “WE WERE THINKING OF MIXED RULES”

Deontay Wilder On What It Would Take To Fight Francis Ngannou Under Mixed Rules

During an interview with Lucky Block, Deontay Wilder said that whether or not he accepts a mixed rules bout with Francis Ngannou depends on the details of the ruleset. Wilder said he needs a clear understanding of what can be done and what can’t (h/t DAZN).

“I’d have to hear more about these ‘mixed rules’. I wouldn’t mind fighting in the octagon and stuff, but I’d have to understand how the mixed rules are distributed. What do they mean ‘mixed rules’? What can and can’t we do? But I know for sure – one fight in boxing and then one MMA fight – the rules are what they are.

“We’ve got rules in boxing, we’ve got rules in mixed martial arts. But when you’re mixing both together now you have to come up with your own rules and it can get kind of frustrating or confusing. But it could be something that’s new and I’m all about change. I’d need to hear it, both parties would need to hear it, and go from there.”

