Francis Ngannou thinks it would be “too hard” for Deontay Wilder to fight him under MMA rules: “We were thinking of mixed rules”

Francis Ngannou believes Deontay Wilder would have a difficult time fighting him under MMA rules. Ngannou has made a huge dent in the boxing world. He scored a knockdown on Tyson Fury in their pro boxing match back in October. Fury narrowly escaped with a split decision victory, and now Ngannou is a hot ticket in boxing's heavyweight division.

Francis Ngannou Doesn’t MMA Rules Bout With Deontay Wilder Happening

In the past, Francis Ngannou has revealed that Deontay Wilder has been doing some MMA training. While that may be the case, “The Predator” recently appeared on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe, and he said he doesn’t feel Wilder would be ready for an MMA fight (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Let’s say he’s not fighting me, he’s fighting somebody else,” Ngannou said of Wilder in MMA. “I look at the profile of that fighter, I put my money on Deontay. Basically, even just as a boxer, basically now that he’s really intent on doing MMA and [he’s] training, I’d put money on him.

“Because he just needs to cut somebody to land a punch. It could also be a mixed rules [fight]. We were thinking of mixed rules. Because honestly it’s going to be too hard for him if it’s not mixed rules.”

Ngannou went on to say that the same may apply to all of the top boxing heavyweights.

“I have my territory [in MMA] where they cannot mess with me,” Ngannou said. “If they come, they will need something like some favor, like, ‘I’ll give you this, we’ll take kicks out.’ I have to give him something. But when we step in the ring, they don’t give me anything and I still get them in trouble.”