Daniel Cormier questions Francis Ngannou’s underdog status against Anthony Joshua: “A guy Andy Ruiz knocked out”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou will shock Anthony Joshua in their March boxing match.

Earlier this month, ‘The Predator’ made his return to the boxing ring official. Just a few months removed from a split-decision loss to Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou will face another high-profile boxer. This time around, he will face the red-hot Anthony Joshua, who is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Since the announcement of the March 8th boxing match, the odds have been released for the contest. While the line differs depending on where one is looking, Francis Ngannou is no doubt the underdog to Anthony Joshua. While Daniel Cormier has no issue with ‘AJ’, he doesn’t agree with the betting odds.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the UFC commentator discussed the fight announcement. There, he referenced the odds and Francis Ngannou’s underdog status. It’s safe to say that Daniel Cormier doesn’t agree with the oddsmakers as picked the PFL heavyweight to defeat Anthony Joshua.

At the crux of the issue is the British boxer’s chin. In the eyes of Daniel Cormier, Anthony Joshua’s 2019 knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. puts him at a major disadvantage. If the boxer can’t take punches from ‘The Destroyer’, how will he take them from Francis Ngannou?

Daniel Cormier previews Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

“You’re telling me after watching that fight with Tyson Fury, and watching Francis Ngannou, that he still doesn’t have a better chance of winning?” Daniel Cormier stated on his YouTube channel in a recent video. “Especially, when he’s fighting a guy that’s not Tyson Fury. We have seen [Oleksandr] Usyk beat Joshua. I will relate this to this fight, because of the dangers that Francis shows, go back and watch the second Ruiz fight with Anthony Joshua.”

He continued, “He’s a big strong guy. But after Ruiz beat him the first time, he won, but he fought very, very safe. Andy Ruiz looked like me, no disrespect. But, how is he going to respond to a guy like Francis Ngannou in front of him? A big strong scary dude who is looking to knock your head off. Who is going to be better than he was, when he fought the lineal heavyweight champion in his first professional fight.”

“Do you think that Francis deserves to be that much of an underdog against a guy that Andy Ruiz knocked out?” Daniel Cormier concluded. “[A guy] that has been beaten before, and that fought in a way that he fought Andy Ruiz in the second fight?… I think Francis has a chance, and I think Francis is gonna get it done.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Daniel Cormier? Do you agree with ‘DC’? Or do you believe that Anthony Joshua will defeat Francis Ngannou in their March boxing match?