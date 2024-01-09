Michael Bisping explains why ‘crazy’ Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar fight could headline UFC 300

By Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar isn’t as crazy as it sounds.

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall

The milestone UFC 300 event is now just a few months away. As of now, there are a slew of matchups announced for the event, including Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan. However, beyond comments from names such as Leon Edwards, there’s no clear champion to headline the card.

One man who has called to fight at UFC 300 is interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on the sidelines, however, there’s no clear opponent for him to face. Well, Michael Bisping believes that opponent could come in the form of former champion, Brock Lesnar.

Yes, Dana White has already stated that Brock Lesnar won’t be returning to the UFC anytime soon. However, Michael Bisping isn’t so sure. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated that thanks to the WWE and UFC being owned by the same parent company, it makes a potential bout with Tom Aspinall a reality.

Furthermore, UFC 300 doesn’t have that key attraction fight that many are looking for. With that in mind, Michael Bisping believes that a potential bout between Tom Aspinall and Brock Lesnar is absolutely possible. While the WWE star is aging and is now 46 years old, others have competed older than that. Funnily enough, ‘The Count’ himself faced a 46-year-old Dan Henderson at UFC 206 in 2016.

RELATED: REPORT | JORGE MASVIDAL VS. NATE DIAZ BOXING MATCH TARGETED FOR FEBRUARY 28TH

Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt

Image via: UFC.com

Michael Bisping pitches Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar for UFC 300 in April

“UFC 300, will we see Brock Lesnar on there again?” Michael Bisping stated on his YouTube channel in a recent video. “It sounds stupid, because Brock Lesnar is no spring chicken. He’s 46 years old, 46 years old but remember Randy Couture fought into the ripe old age of 47. Fighters have gone longer. Guess what, when there’s millions of dollars on the line, people will come and fight.”

He continued, “People would love to see Brock Lesnar stepping in there once again… He’s only 46, he’s still a draw and people love him. The UFC and the WWE, they’re both owned by the same parent company now. So, I would imagine that the politics and the contractual stuff would be pretty easy waters to navigate. So I can’t see that being a hurdle. But, who would the opponent be?”

“…Call me crazy, call me Tom Aspinall’s number one fanboy, but could you imagine Brock Lesnar vs. Tom Aspinall headlining UFC 300?” Michael Bisping concluded. “… Maybe it’s just wishful thinking. But Tom Aspinall, Brock Lesnar, that would be mental. That is the type of thing I think the UFC are going to do.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Bisping? Do you agree? Do you want to see Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar at UFC 300?

Related

Islam Makhachev

Manager details why Islam Makhachev doesn't have a fight booked, gives timeframe for return

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024
Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones sounds off on Tom Aspinall following recent Twitter exchange: “That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet”

Susan Cox - January 9, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has sounded off on Tom Aspinall following their recent exchange on ‘Twitter’.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev says he will “one hundred percent” be fighting the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis: “They should be afraid”

Susan Cox - January 9, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev says he will ‘one hundred percent’ be fighting the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

Bryce Mitchell, Imigrants, UFC, War
UFC

Bryce Mitchell voices his concern over the millions of immigrants coming to America: “That is an army amassing”

Susan Cox - January 9, 2024

Bryce Mitchell is voicing his concerns over the millions of immigrants coming to America.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones responds to latest troll job from UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall

Susan Cox - January 9, 2024

Jon Jones has responded to the latest troll job from UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 149, UFC Vegas 84

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 149 with Jim Miller, Mario Bautista, and Marcus McGhee

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024
Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Demetrious Johnson reacts to rumors that Joe Rogan facilitated his trade from UFC to ONE Championship

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on the rumors suggesting Joe Rogan helped facilitate his trade to ONE Championship.

Henry Cejudo, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo critical of Sean Strickland and Alex Volkanovski opening up about mental health: “Keep some of that sh*t to yourself”

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

Henry Cejudo has questioned Sean Strickland and Alexander Volkanovski for opening up on their mental health issues.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Ian Machado Garry advises Sean Strickland to “seek therapy” following his “inexcusable” comments and actions

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent personal admission as their feud continues.

Louis Smolka
UFC

Louis Smolka entering tech world as fighting future in doubt after UFC release: "I went back to school"

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2024

Louis Smolka has done a complete 180 with his career.