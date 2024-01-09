Michael Bisping explains why ‘crazy’ Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar fight could headline UFC 300

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar isn’t as crazy as it sounds.

The milestone UFC 300 event is now just a few months away. As of now, there are a slew of matchups announced for the event, including Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan. However, beyond comments from names such as Leon Edwards, there’s no clear champion to headline the card.

One man who has called to fight at UFC 300 is interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on the sidelines, however, there’s no clear opponent for him to face. Well, Michael Bisping believes that opponent could come in the form of former champion, Brock Lesnar.

Yes, Dana White has already stated that Brock Lesnar won’t be returning to the UFC anytime soon. However, Michael Bisping isn’t so sure. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated that thanks to the WWE and UFC being owned by the same parent company, it makes a potential bout with Tom Aspinall a reality.

Furthermore, UFC 300 doesn’t have that key attraction fight that many are looking for. With that in mind, Michael Bisping believes that a potential bout between Tom Aspinall and Brock Lesnar is absolutely possible. While the WWE star is aging and is now 46 years old, others have competed older than that. Funnily enough, ‘The Count’ himself faced a 46-year-old Dan Henderson at UFC 206 in 2016.

Michael Bisping pitches Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar for UFC 300 in April

“UFC 300, will we see Brock Lesnar on there again?” Michael Bisping stated on his YouTube channel in a recent video. “It sounds stupid, because Brock Lesnar is no spring chicken. He’s 46 years old, 46 years old but remember Randy Couture fought into the ripe old age of 47. Fighters have gone longer. Guess what, when there’s millions of dollars on the line, people will come and fight.”

He continued, “People would love to see Brock Lesnar stepping in there once again… He’s only 46, he’s still a draw and people love him. The UFC and the WWE, they’re both owned by the same parent company now. So, I would imagine that the politics and the contractual stuff would be pretty easy waters to navigate. So I can’t see that being a hurdle. But, who would the opponent be?”

“…Call me crazy, call me Tom Aspinall’s number one fanboy, but could you imagine Brock Lesnar vs. Tom Aspinall headlining UFC 300?” Michael Bisping concluded. “… Maybe it’s just wishful thinking. But Tom Aspinall, Brock Lesnar, that would be mental. That is the type of thing I think the UFC are going to do.”

