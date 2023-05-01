search
Watch Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland star in new Cuervo Tequila commercial (Video)

By Susan Cox - May 1, 2023
Kevin Holland, Stephen Thompson, UFC, Cuervo

Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland are staring in a new Cuervo Tequila commercial.

Holland (24-9 MMA) and Thompson (17-6 MMA) fought each other in December of last year at UFC Orlando. The outcome was a TKO loss for the 30-year-old known as ‘Trailblazer‘.

The two are now together again, this time shooting a commercial for Jose Cuervo Tequilla.

The video below, shared by BJPENNDOTCOM on Twitter, features the two fighters battling it out inside the cage and enjoying some tequila at a bar following their match.

“Watch @WonderboyMMA and @Trailblaze2top star in new Jose Cuervo Tequilla commercial #UFC#MMA.”

The conversation went something like this:

Kevin Holland: “Oh that reminds me – you coming to my afterparty?”

Stephen Thompson: “Wouldn’t miss it, want me to bring limes?”

Holland: “That’d be so helpful Stephen.”

Holland: “I’m thinking of trying a new margarita recipe.”

Thompson: “I’m more of a rocks twist guy.”

The referee asked: “Hey can I come?”

Holland: “I sent you an invite.”

Referee: “Probably went to my spam.”

Thompson: “Hate that.”

Thompson: “Great cocktail.”

Holland: “Perfect.”

Holland & Thompson: “Let’s go mingle.”

Care to write a review on the fighters turned actors commercial?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

