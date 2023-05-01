Watch Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland star in new Cuervo Tequila commercial (Video)
Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland are staring in a new Cuervo Tequila commercial.
Holland (24-9 MMA) and Thompson (17-6 MMA) fought each other in December of last year at UFC Orlando. The outcome was a TKO loss for the 30-year-old known as ‘Trailblazer‘.
The two are now together again, this time shooting a commercial for Jose Cuervo Tequilla.
The video below, shared by BJPENNDOTCOM on Twitter, features the two fighters battling it out inside the cage and enjoying some tequila at a bar following their match.
Watch @WonderboyMMA and @Trailblaze2top star in new Jose Cuervo Tequila commercial 🍹 #UFC #MMA
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 1, 2023
The conversation went something like this:
Kevin Holland: “Oh that reminds me – you coming to my afterparty?”
Stephen Thompson: “Wouldn’t miss it, want me to bring limes?”
Holland: “That’d be so helpful Stephen.”
Holland: “I’m thinking of trying a new margarita recipe.”
Thompson: “I’m more of a rocks twist guy.”
The referee asked: “Hey can I come?”
Holland: “I sent you an invite.”
Referee: “Probably went to my spam.”
Thompson: “Hate that.”
Thompson: “Great cocktail.”
Holland: “Perfect.”
Holland & Thompson: “Let’s go mingle.”
