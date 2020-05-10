UFC 249 Results: Anthony Pettis defeats Donald Cerrone (Highlights)

A welterweight scrap between fan favorites Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone serves as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC 249 prelims from Florida.

Cerrone (36-14 MMA) will enter tonight’s highly anticipated event looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort at UFC 246, ‘Cowboy’ suffered a knockout loss to Conor McGregor in just 40-seconds.

Meanwhile, Anthony Pettis (22-10) will also be looking to rebound when he takes to the Octagon at UFC 249. The former UFC lightweight champion is coming off a pair of decision losses to Nate Diaz and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Tonight’s featured UFC 249 prelim will serve as a rematch, as ‘Cowboy’ and ‘Showtime’ previously met in 2013, with Pettis emerging victorious by way of TKO.

Round one begins and Donald Cerrone lands a low kick. He leaps forward with a looping left. Anthony Pettis lands a low kick. ‘Cowboy’ looks for a single leg. ‘Showtime’ answers with a right hand to the body. Cerrone with a low kick. Pettis counters with a right hand over the top. He lands a body kick and then a left hand. Cerrone charges in for a takedown but misses. Cerrone with a nice leg kick. He shoots in and pushes Pettis against the cage. Anthony with a nice double jump kick. Cerrone immediately shoots in and scores a takedown. ‘Cowboy’ moves to side control. Anthony Pettis scrambles and Donald Cerrone stands up. ‘Showtime’ is back up. Cerrone with a left and then a right behind it. Pettis with a left hand and then a low kick. Cerrone with a jab but Pettis lands hard right hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Pettis comes forward with a jab. Cerrone answers with a combination. Another good right hand from Pettis. He looks to go upstairs with a head kick. Cerrone with a nice looping left. Pettis seems to be fine and lands a low kick. Both men throwing leather. Pettis with a nice left. ‘Showtime’ with a hook kick. He just misses with a spinning back fist. Donald Cerrone lands a good low kick. Anthony Pettis circles and switches his stance to southpaw. Pettis misses with a knee. Cerrone counters with a right hand. ‘Cowboy’ with a good low kick. He lands another. Pettis with a jumping switch kick that just misses. He lands a nice left hand behind it. Both fighters land low kicks. They trade punches in the pocket. Cerrone lands a body kick on the break. Pettis with a body kick of his own. And another. Cerrone shoots for a takedown and gets it. One minute to work. Pettis attempts to wall-walk. Donald won’t let him at first but Pettis continues to try and eventually gets up. Cerrone with a high kick that gets blocked. ‘Cowboy’ with a push kick. Pettis with a right. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of this UFC 249 begins and Anthony Pettis comes forward and lands a nice left hand. Cerrone circles and throws a kick which is blocked. ‘Cowboy’ with a combination. He lands another. Pettis replies with a left hand. ‘Showtime’ with a short right hook. He lands a hard kick to the body of Cerrone. ‘Cowboy’ responds with a knee inside. The fighters break Pettis just misses with a left high kick. Donald Cerrone with a hard low kick. Anthony Pettis lands a good combination. Cerrone is stunned. Pettis is all over him with punches. Cerrone comes back with a right. Pettis just misses with a high kick. Just over one minute remains. Cerrone with a high kick. Pettis lands a right hand and then a jab. Cerrone shoots for a late takedown but doesn’t get it. Pettis with a hard kick to the body. ‘Cowboy’ charges forward with a flurry. The horn sounds. What a fight!

Official UFC 249 Result: Anthony Pettis def. Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 9, 2020