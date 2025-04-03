Fabricio Werdum pulls out of GFL season due to lack of motivation
Heavyweight MMA veteran Fabricio Werdum has pulled out of the upcoming GFL season, citing a lack of motivation.
When it comes to important heavyweight figures in the history of mixed martial arts, Fabricio Werdum is up there with the best of them. From some of his statement victories to his championship triumphs, he has achieved some great things in the sport. He hasn’t always been the biggest fan favorite, but that’s never been something that he’s particularly cared about.
Nowadays, Werdum competes far more sporadically, and has even revealed some details about the impact that fighting has had on his career. Alas, despite his worries, he was recently announced to be competing in the debut GFL season – before his planned fight fell apart.
Now, it doesn’t appear as if we’re going to see Werdum at all in this brand new promotion.
Werdum pulls out of GFL campaign
“Frank Mir was a fight that motivated me to return. After he announced his withdrawal, I also lost my motivation,” Werdum said upon returning to Florianópolis and his normal routine.
“The atmosphere in Andre Dida’s academy in Curitiba is unbelivable. It was such a great experience to return do training routine with master Rafael, Wanderlei, Dida, Brunno Hulk and Blindado, but I have to feel the same motivation to return and that was not the case when Mir (was not an option).”
Quotes via Sherdog
Given that he’ll be 48 years of age this summer, we don’t think this is a bad thing. Hopefully, Werdum is able to enjoy the rest of his life without needing to climb back into the cage.
