Fabricio Werdum pulls out of GFL season due to lack of motivation

Heavyweight MMA veteran Fabricio Werdum has pulled out of the upcoming GFL season, citing a lack of motivation.

When it comes to important heavyweight figures in the history of mixed martial arts, Fabricio Werdum is up there with the best of them. From some of his statement victories to his championship triumphs, he has achieved some great things in the sport. He hasn’t always been the biggest fan favorite, but that’s never been something that he’s particularly cared about.

Nowadays, Werdum competes far more sporadically, and has even revealed some details about the impact that fighting has had on his career. Alas, despite his worries, he was recently announced to be competing in the debut GFL season – before his planned fight fell apart.

Now, it doesn’t appear as if we’re going to see Werdum at all in this brand new promotion.