UFC Vancouver | Pro fighters make their picks for Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

In the main event of UFC Vancouver, two fan favorites will collide as Donald Cerrone will take on Justin Gaethje. ‘Cowboy’ is looking to return to the win column, while Gaethje is looking to extend his winning streak to three. Heading into the fight, Justin Gaethje is a -210 favorite while ‘Cowboy’ is a +170 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. They all agree it will be a fan-friendly fight and a tough one to call.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: This will be a banger and a good fight to watch. I think Cowboy gets it done. Justin Gaethje has taken a lot of punishment and I think Donald Cerrone’s experience and composure will lead him to the W.

Matt Mitrione, Bellator heavyweight: That is tough. Everyone likes ‘Cowboy’ but I think Gaethje gets it done. He has a chip on his shoulder will make it a brawl and will win the fight.

Nick Newell, Bellator lightweight: Justin Gaethje will win that fight. He is really good and relentless and good pressure. Donald Cerrone is more technical but the pressure will be too much.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think Gaethje wins. I was at the PI talking to him and he was saying this is his best camp. They are going to put on a show and it will be an amazing fight but I think Gaethje gets it done.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I think ‘Cowboy’ wins this. I have always been a big Cowboy fan and like his style. His cardio will be key and he will TKO Gaethje.

Casey Kenney, UFC bantamweight: Man, this will be a good fight. I think Gaethje gets it done. You can never count out Cowboy though. Gaethje is coming off of that big win over Barboza. I think Gaethje gets it done and it is a similar fight than the Barboza one.

Sodiq Yusuff, UFC featherweight: That is a hard one. Gaethje has power in his hands and he may be able to touch ‘Cowboy’ early. But, if ‘Cowboy’ can use his movement he will be able to piece him up. His kicks are also more technical than Gaethje’s are. ‘Cowboy’ is more technical, but Gaethje has that knockout power and has fast hands. It is tricky, but I favor ‘Cowboy’.

Ricky Bandejas, Bellator bantamweight: I think ‘Cowboy’ can get it done. He is more technical and won’t get into the brawling game and will get the finish late in the fight.

T.J. Brown, UFC featherweight: Man, I am picking at heart. I’m a huge ‘Cowboy’ fan and I think he gets it done. But, that will be a banger, such a good fight.

Fighters picking Donald Cerrone: Volkan Oezdemir, Diego Ferreira, Sodiq Yusuff, Ricky Bandejas, T.J. Brown

Fighters picking Justin Gaethje: Matt Mitrione, Nick Newell, Drakkar Klose, Casey Kenney

