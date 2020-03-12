Joanna Jedrzejczyk praises Weili Zhang: ‘She’s a very tough b*tch’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk praised her rival Weili Zhang after their war at UFC 248, calling the UFC women’s strawweight champion ‘a very tough b*tch.’

Jedrzejczyk and Zhang fought 25 of the most action-packed minutes you will ever see in an MMA fight in the co-main event of last weekend’s UFC 248. The two slugged it out for five rounds, battering each other’s faces and bodies, with Zhang eventually emerging as the winner by a narrow split decision to keep the belt.

Bitter rivals heading into the bout, the two now appear to have nothing but respect for each other. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Jedrzejczyk praised Zhang for her toughness and durability and for being one-half of one of the greatest MMA fights ever.

“We got into a war. We went five rounds, a real championship war. She didn’t surprise me with anything. Her cardio was good. She’s a very tough b*tch and I mean b*tch in a good way. She’s a very tough opponent. She’s a tough character. She doesn’t give up. We Polish people are the same. We go to the end. She can handle punches. She can get punched and me the same way,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“I said that before the fight at the weigh-ins that it was going to be the best fight in the UFC strawweight history and it happened. Not only that, it was one of the best fights in the UFC history.”

It truly was one of the greatest fights you will ever see as both women left everything in the cage and gave it their all. Zhang ended up winning the fight by decision and keeping her belt, but it was so entertaining that the UFC could end up running it back. If the UFC wants the rematch, Jedrzejczyk is open to it.

“Sure why not? If she’s going to be the champ, why not? I want to face the best. I might consider doing this again,” Jedrzejczyk said.

Do you want to see the rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/12/2020.