UFC 285 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 285, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Valentina Shevchenko takes on Alexa Grasso. Heading into the fight, Shevchenko is a massive -850 favorite while the Mexican is a +500 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Unsurprisingly, the pros are unanimous in thinking Shevchenko will continue to reign over the division with another title defense.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso title fight:

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: I think this will be closer than some think but I am going with Shevchenko.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC women’s flyweight: Shevchenko. She will be able to get Grasso down, who does pose some problems on the feet.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I don’t see anyone beating Shevchenko, pretty simple.

Zac Pauga, UFC light heavyweight: I don’t see anyone beating Shevchenko, especially against a striker like Grasso.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: No one is beating Shevchenko at 125. I think she outwrestles Grasso.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to go with Shevchenko. I just don’t see where Grasso beats her.

Mana Martinez, UFC bantamweight: Grasso impressed me in her last fight as I fought on her undercard and met her and her team. I’ve also trained with Shevchenko and her team so I am torn but I have to lean toward Shevchenko.

Austin Lingo, UFC featherweight: Shevchenko. She is too dominant at flyweight.

***

Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Ode Osbourne, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Modestas Bukauskas, Zac Pauga, Tyson Nam, Mario Bautista, Mana Martinez, Austin Lingo

Fighters picking Alexa Grasso: None

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane vacant title fight.

Who do you think will win at UFC 285, Valentina Shevchenko or Alexa Grasso? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!