UFC 281 | Pro fighters make their picks for Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 281, the strawweight title is on the line as Carla Esparza looks to defend her belt for the first time as she takes on Zhang Weili. Heading into the fight, Esparza is a +285 underdog while the challenger is a massive -400 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros expect Weili to reclaim her strawweight title and even some expect her to finish Esparza.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili:

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Zhang has a ton of power but I do think Esparza can take her down and grind out a decision.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I want to say Carla Esparza should just wrestle Zhang and win a decision.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: That will be an interesting one but I think Zhang Weili will get her belt back.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Zhang takes it. All the work she is doing at Fight Ready to improve her wrestling will pay off. Esparza has to take Zhang down and hold her down for 25 minutes to win, and as a wrestler that is the worst game plan to execute. I think Zhang is going to take that one.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Weili Zhang, she’s too well-rounded and will stop Esparza’s wrestling and probably win a decision.

Victor Henry, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Weili, I think she’s just an animal. When she lost the first fight to Rose, I was shocked. She’s a different animal and although Carla is good, I don’t think she beat Rose, rather Rose lost that fight. Weili is also going for the kill and her pressure will be too much.

Jose Johnson, UFC bantamweight: That’s Zhang all day.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Weili. I think she will stuff the takedowns and get a TKO win.

Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: I like Weili here, I think she can keep it standing and just pick apart Esparza.

Fighters picking Carla Esparza: Max Griffin

Fighters picking Zhang Weili: Renato Moicano, Matt Frevola, Cody Brundage, Mario Bautista, Victor Henry, Jose Johnson, Vince Morales, Fernie Garcia

Who do you think will win at UFC 281, Carla Esparza or Zhang Weili?

