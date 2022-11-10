Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect

Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect

It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.

It was Paul who took home the unanimous decision victory (77-74, 78-73, 78-73) – his 6th in a row, 4 by knockout, no losses to his repertoire.

Paul revealed on his brother’s podcast what Silva said to him following their boxing match during the ceremonial bow (h/t MMANews):

“Oh, He said ‘No one can ever talk about you again.’ He said, ‘No one can ever talk about you again, you are a champion.’”

Asked if ‘The Spider’ had any commentary inside the ring, Paul shared:

“He kept saying, ‘Stop tying up kid, stop tying up.’ And then when I was f**king him up, he started trying to tie up. So, I said, ‘Who’s tying up now, huh?’”.

Jake Paul now owns victories over three UFC fighters: Anderson Silva, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley who he beat twice (once by knockout) and Ben Askren.

As for what is next for Paul, he took no time in calling out Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) at the post fight press conference. Diaz became a free agent after his UFC 279 win over Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) in September of this year.

“Nate Diaz, stop being a b–ch and fight me.”

Continuing Jake Paul said:

“Everyone wants that fight. He tried to fight people in the hallway. Nate, stop fighting people for free. Let’s do it in the ring. I know you’re a little slow, buddy, but it’s OK, we can make that fight happen.”

Diaz had attended the fights as a guest and to show support for his teammate and close friend Chris Avila.

What do you think of Silva’s commentary to Paul during and after their boxing match? Would you like to see Jake Paul fight Nate Diaz next?

