Renato Moicano says he has no game plan for Brad Riddell, but plans to “put on a show” at UFC 281 to earn a fight with Tony Ferguson or Dan Hooker next: “I’m going to call out names”

Renato Moicano was hoping to fight Brad Riddell after his short-notice loss to Rafael dos Anjos back in March.

After Moicano submitted Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271, he stepped up on just days’ notice on the next pay-per-view to face dos Anjos. The fight did not go his way but he showed a ton of heart and after the loss, he called for a scrap with Riddell.

“I’m very excited because Brad Riddell was in the top 15 before his last fight, so winning over him will put me in that spot,” Moicano said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “So, let’s go, let’s make some money, and let’s make a good fight for the fans. That’s it.”

Against Riddell, Moicano knows the City Kickboxer will want to keep this fight standing. Although the Brazilian is a great grappler, he doesn’t think he has to force the fight to the ground.

Rather, for Moicano, he says he has no game plan for this fight. Instead, he’s confident no matter where the fight takes place.

“I think I can fight anybody in this division in the world, I know how good I am,” Moicano explained. “I feel like I can fight any style, I can fight kickboxers, jiu-jitsu, wrestlers, I can do all. But, I have to be careful because he is a good striker. At the same time, I can strike with anybody so let’s see, I don’t have any game plan for this fight, I’m going over there to do my best.”

Even though Renato Moicano doesn’t have an exact game plan for this fight, he plans to put on an exciting fight at UFC 281. He believes he and Riddell could be the Fight of the Night but is confident he will leave New York City with the win.

“It’s hard to say, he’s a good fighter, he has good grappling defenses, and obviously he is a good striker. But, I am putting in the work and I’m going to be on point,” Moicano said. “I am sure I’m going to put on a show for you guys and I’m going to win… It’s about getting double cheques the show and win, just go over there and get two cheques, maybe three.”

If Moicano does get his hand raised, the Brazilian plans to use the mic to the best of his abilities and already has two names in mind to call out.

“I want Tony Ferguson if he still wants to fight, I want to fight Tony Ferguson or Dan Hooker who is fighting on the same card,” Moicano concluded. “I’m going to be there, deliver a great performance and I’m going to call out names, big names.”

Do you think Renato Moicano will beat Brad Riddell at UFC 281?

