UFC 280 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev title fight

In the main event of UFC 280, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is a +128 underdog while the Dagestani native is a -164 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Oliveira and his experience fighting top competition will be the difference as they expect the Brazilian to get the win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: This one is such a 50/50. I’m leaning toward Islam though.

Mackenzie Dern, UFC strawweight: Oliveira will get it done and reclaim his belt.

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: This is a hard one, but Oliveira has been tested and Islam hasn’t fought anyone in the top 10. I will go with Oliveira to pull off the upset.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I’m going with Oliveira.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m taking Oliveira for sure, and I think he can finish him.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Oliveira for sure. How can you go against him? His striking is better than Islam and I think on the ground he can use his sweeps to get up.

Jared Vanderaa, UFC heavyweight: I’m leaning towards Oliveira but it should be a close fight. People doubt Charles but his striking mixed with his grappling will be too much.

John Castenada, UFC bantamweight: I think Islam will be too much for Oliveira as I don’t think he has fought anyone of the wrestling and grappling caliber of Islam. I think Islam finishes him.

Joseph Holmes, UFC middleweight: Oliveira for sure, I think he finishes him too.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I got Oliveira winning that fight, probably by submission.

Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: Mackenzie Dern, Volkan Oezdemir, Brandon Royval, Dustin Jacoby, Josh Fremd, Jared Vanderaa, Joseph Holmes, Randy Costa

Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Beneil Dariush, John Castaneda

Who do you think will win at UFC 280, Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev?

