UFC 280 | Pro fighters make their picks for Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

On the main card of UFC 280, an intriguing bantamweight bout goes down as Petr Yan takes on Sean O’Malley. Heading into the fight, Yan is a -260 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +196 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are nearly split in this one as many think the three rounds favor O’Malley while other pros expect Yan to be too big of a step up in competition too soon for ‘Suga’.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I’m going to pick Sean O’Malley, I think the three rounds and his reach advantage will help him a lot here.

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: I do think Petr Yan will get it but I wouldn’t be surprised if O’Malley used his size and length to just jab Yan and win a decision.

Mackenzie Dern, UFC strawweight: Petr Yan. This is too much of a step-up for O’Malley.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I actually think O’Malley can use his distance to get the win.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m taking Petr Yan, likely by decision.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: You want to see O’Malley win because of his marketability but I think Yan is just too good for O’Malley.

Jared Vanderaa, UFC heavyweight: Yan by TKO late or a clear-cut decision.

John Castenada, UFC bantamweight: That’s a tough one. I’m done counting O’Malley out as he has proven me wrong countless times. It is a step up in competition, I will pick Yan by decision but it is closer than people think.

Joseph Holmes, UFC middleweight: I actually think O’Malley will win, Petr is a slow starter and the three rounds favor Sean.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I’m probably in the minority but I like O’Malley there. The three rounds favors O’Malley as Yan is a slow starter and O’Malley can just jab his way to a win.

***

Fighters picking Petr Yan: Volkan Oezdemir, Mackenzie Dern, Dustin Jacoby, Josh Fremd, Jared Vanderaa, John Castaneda,

Fighters picking Sean O’Malley: Beneil Dariush, Brandon Royval, Joseph Holmes, Randy Costa

