UFC 258 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns title fight

In the main event of UFC 258, Kamaru Usman is looking to defend his welterweight title for the third time as he battles Gilbert Burns. Heading into the fight the champ is a -275 favorite while the Brazilian is a +215 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The slight majority of pros believe we hear “And New” as Gilbert Burns gets it done.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns:

Maycee Barber, UFC flyweight: I think Usman. He has looked really good in his run to the top and I expect him to keep his belt.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: I’ll go with Burns. I think he’s the better striker and I expect it to be like Usman-Colby as it stays on the feet for the entire time.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Gilbert Burns will get it done. He has the skillset with his jiu-jitsu to keep Usman away from wrestling and his striking is better.

Devonte Smith, UFC lightweight: Gilbert Burns. The fight is so interesting though because they are teammates so one of them already knows the other has gotten the better of them.

Mike Rodriguez, UFC light heavyweight: I think Usman. He just has more tools to win. He can out-strike Burns or just outwrestle him.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I got Gilbert Burns. They were training partners and I think Gilbert got the best of him which is why Usman left.

Ike Villanueva, UFC light heavyweight: Usman has looked unbeatable. I expect him to be the champion for some time.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I think Usman is the man and I don’t see Usman getting beat anytime soon.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I think Gilbert Burns takes it to the champ. They train together but Burns is so slick on the ground and Usman better keep it standing. But, I think we hear “And New” as Burns gets it done.

