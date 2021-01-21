Dana White claims UFC has busted an illegal streamer: “We got you, f**ker”

Dana White claims he and his team have tracked down one of the many people who partake in the piracy and illegal streaming of UFC events.

According to White, all that person needs to do is start streaming Saturday’s UFC 257 card, and they’re as good as busted.

Uncle Dana got an illegal streamer 😂 #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/ONXgPTOcGc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 21, 2021

“I’m glad you asked me about that,” White said at the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference, putting online streamers on notice. “We got one. We got him. We’re watching this guy right now. All you’ve got to do is turn it on on Saturday, and we got you, f**ker. I can’t wait. Turn it on on Saturday, streamers, and see what happens.”

This is hardly the first time White has targeted streamers of late. The UFC boss has recently been waging war on the people who pirate his company’s product.

“We’ve been one of the leagues that has been so proactive on piracy,” White told The Mac Life recently. “I love how cool and tough this guys act on social media because let me tell you what, we’ve caught a lot of people. Let me tell you what they do: they cry. They cry and they beg not to be prosecuted and all this other stuff.

“We just overcame a huge hurdle in the piracy world and we’re going to catch some of these guys in 2021 and I look forward to the crying and the begging. We’ll see how tough they are when they get caught,” White continued. “There’s a guy right now who, literally after I said this thing… So if you go through my Instagram and go through all the comments, there’s a guy saying ‘DM me if you want to get the fight this weekend’. He’s stealing people’s information. People that are DM’ing him, he’s stealing their information. He’s taking your money from your bank and he’s charging your credit card. These guys are fucking scumbag criminals.

“They’re never all going to go away,” White concluded. “They’re going to be out there, and we’re not trying to get rid of all of them. I just want to catch a few. That’s all I’m looking for. You can’t shut the whole thing down, that piracy industry is going to go on forever. Let me catch a few and watch what happens — and I will, oh it’s coming.”

What do you think of this assertion from Dana White? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.