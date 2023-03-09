Jonathan Martinez hopeful the judges are not needed for his UFC Las Vegas fight against Said Nurmagomedov: “I’m excited to prove that I should be ranked”

Jonathan Martinez wasn’t sure who he would be fighting next.

Martinez picked up the biggest win of his career last time out as he scored a stoppage victory over Cub Swanson. It was a big win for Martinez who is now set to return at UFC Las Vegas against the 14th-ranked bantamweight in Said Nurmagomedov.

“I didn’t know who it was going to be, but I knew it would be a ranked opponent,” Martinez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I just didn’t know which ranked fighter it was… I’m excited to prove that I should be ranked.”

Once the fight was made, Martinez got familiar with Nurmagomedov’s game and although the Russian does like to strike, Martinez won’t be shocked if Nurmagomedov tries and wrestle him. But, if that is the case, the Factory X product is confident he can keep it standing and is also very prepared for the spinning attacks.

“Yes and no. I feel like he’s going to try and go to the ground, too,” Martinez explained. “It doesn’t really matter, we are preparing for it. I have Youssef Zalal and Chris Gutierrez to help me prepare (for Nurmagomedov’s spinning attacks). They are similar to him, so it plays well.”

Should Jonathan Martinez be able to keep it standing, he is confident he will have success on the feet and hopes he can find the stoppage.

“I don’t like saying much, just tune in and watch on March 11,” Martinez said. “I know he trains hard, I train hard so let the better man win… Hopefully not the judges, I’ll try my best. I’ve trained really hard to show my skills.”

If Martinez does finish Nurmagomedov, he knows it would be a massive win and put him in the bantamweight ranks which has been a goal of his.

“Oh man, that is exciting. I just wanted to be ranked and keep climbing up from there,” Martinez concluded.

Do you think Jonathan Martinez will beat Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Las Vegas?