Photos | UFC standout Mackenzie Dern shares post training pics at the Beach

UFC strawweight standout Mackenzie Dern is used to turning heads whether it be inside the Octagon or while out in public.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt did just that in her most recent UFC appearance in May, scoring a sensational first-round kneebar submission victory over Hannah Cifers (see that here).

Now 8-1 as a professional and 3-1 in the UFC, Mackenzie Dern appears to be on the fast track to superstardom.

The 27-year-old, who recently became a mother last year, is set to make her next trip to the Octagon at next weekend’s ‘UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs Woodley‘ when she faces off against Canadian stawweight Randa Markos.

Ahead of her highly anticipated return to the cage, Mackenzie Dern decided to share some post training photos while at the Beach.

Those sizzling pictures can be seen below courtesy of her official Instagram page.

Randa Markos (10-8-1 MMA) will enter her UFC Vegas 11 scrap with Mackenzie Dern looking to rebound, this after suffering a lopsided decision loss to Amanda Ribas in her most recent effort in March. That loss was preceded by a split decision victory over Ashley Yoder last October.

As noted above, next weekend’s UFC Vegas 11 event is headlined by a key welterweight fight pitting bitter rivals Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington against one another.

The winner of that welterweight contest will put themselves in prime position for a future number one contenders fight.

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when Mackenzie Dern squares off with Randa Markos on September 19 in Nevada? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 10, 2020