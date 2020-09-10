Mike Rodriguez expecting a “three-round war” against Ed Herman at UFC Vegas 10

Mike Rodriguez wanted to get another fight this year but did not expect it to happen just three weeks following his latest contest.

Rodriguez fought back on August 22 and scored a first-round knockout over Marcin Prachnio in what was the final fight on his contract. After the fight, the UFC made it clear they wanted to re-sign him and get another fight quickly. So, Rodriguez stayed in shape and when he got the call to fight Ed Herman, it was an immediate yes.

“I was like let’s run it. I’m not injured or anything and I just fought a couple of weeks ago,” Rodriguez said to BJPENN.com. “When I found out it was Ed Herman I was pumped. I saw him fight for his UFC contract when I was in high school. It is now cool to be fighting him.”

Entering the fight, Rodriguez knows he will have a sizeable reach and size advantage given Ed Herman is a natural middleweight. So, “Slow” expects he will be able to keep Herman at range and piece him up.

Yet, Mike Rodriguez knows how tough Herman is so he isn’t sure if he will be able to knock him out.

“I will be a lot bigger than him. He might have a tiny speed advantage due to him being a natural middleweight,” Rodriguez explained. “The reach advantage will be huge as I will beat him to the punch and I will utilize that to my advantage.

“I’ve been watching his past couple of fights and I think this will be a banger,” he continued. “He doesn’t go away and will be there the entire time. It could be a three-round war.”

If Rodriguez does get his hand raised he knows this will be the biggest win of his career. So, he wants to build momentum off that with another fight in 2020.

“It will just be cool to have a win over that veteran. All us up and coming guys need to have that veteran on our resume so I’m looking forward to it,” Rodriguez concluded.

Who do you think will win, Mike Rodriguez or Ed Herman?