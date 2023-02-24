Tyron Woodley shares his thoughts on Edwards-Usman 3, questions why he never got an immediate rematch

Tyron Woodley has noticed a ton of champions get a rematch after they lose their belt and now questions why he didn’t get one.

Woodley lost his welterweight title at UFC 235 to Kamaru Usman and after the loss, Usman went on to face Colby Covington. Yet, after Usman lost his title to Leon Edwards, he will now get an immediate rematch on March 18 at UFC 286, in a fight Woodley believes Usman will have success in.

“I haven’t been keeping up with the UFC that much. I didn’t get a chance to watch that fight,” Woodley said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I did see the kick at the end, everyone saw the kick. I heard Usman was winning the fight before then and then Leon came back. I feel like Usman was winning before and Leon wasn’t having a bad fight but just couldn’t stop him from doing what he is doing. Now, I think Usman will be more cautious with his hands up, it looked his hands were in a good spot, he just kicked through the glove and hit him. It won’t look like it was a mistake, it looked like it was a hard head kick.”

Although Tyron Woodley thinks Kamaru Usman will have success, he thinks it is funny that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is getting an immediate rematch. Woodley had defended his title three times and retained it another while Usman had five title defenses and got an immediate rematch.

Along with that, Woodley points to other fighters who also got immediate rematches – including Cody Garbrandt who didn’t even defend his belt once.

“I like these rematches though. It’s so funny, that you know, you look at these fighters like Cody Garbrandt, my dog, he lost a fight, he got an instant rematch. Joanna Jedrzejczyk got a rematch, and then Ronda Rousey took a long hiatus before she got a (title fight). Who else, Israel Adesanya?… How many title defenses did I have? I was close (to the record). I never got a rematch,” Woodley concluded. “But I rematched Wonderboy after I nearly decapitated him in the fourth round. They said it was a draw. But he got an instant rematch, which is kinda funny. But yeah, I never got a rematch.”

Do you think Tyron Woodley should’ve got an immediate rematch against Kamaru Usman?