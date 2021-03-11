Tim Elliott “not happy” with his UFC 259 performance, wants Kai Kara-France next

Tim Elliott dominated Jordan Espinosa for 15 minutes, but he still wasn’t happy with his performance.

On the prelims of the card, Elliott and Espinosa were finally set to meet after the fight was rumored to take place for months. Throughout the fight, Elliott used his wrestling to take Espinosa down and control him. However, although he clearly won all three rounds, Elliott wasn’t happy with his performance.

“I’m not happy with my performance. I wasn’t doing as well as I wanted to do and I didn’t do what I wanted to do,” Elliott said to BJPENN.com. “It did play out how I thought that I would get the takedown and control him on the ground. At the end of the day though, I got the hand raised and that is all that matters.”

Despite Elliott not happy with his performance, he did get his hand raised. It was his second win in a row and his first winning streak since his three-fight stint in Titan FC in 2015 and 2016 that got him back in the UFC.

Although he has been inconsistent in his career, Elliott has been fighting the best flyweights in the world. He also knows under James Krause, his confidence and consistency has been much better.

“It is my coaching. My coaching in Las Vegas was great, but what days I was working what was up to me,” Elliott explained. “I am like a soldier, like I take orders and that is what I do. Going to Kansas City and working with James Krause got me more consistent. He told me what I would be doing and when. That has gotten me more consistent.”

With Elliott now on a winning streak he knows he can start calling his shots. After the win, Tim Elliott already told UFC officials backstage he wanted Kai Kara-France next. The Kiwi had a massive first-round knockout win the fight after Elliott’s so he knows their timelines matchup for a late spring early summer fight.

“The Kai Kara-France fight, that one is really interesting. He will bring it every time and if you take him down, he will scramble to get up and try to knock your head off. Those types of fights bring the best out of me,” Elliott concluded. “That fight also always me to win bonus money, I want those action type fights and Kai Kara-France is that.”

Would you like to see Tim Elliott vs Kai Kara-France next?