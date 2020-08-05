Scott Holtzman gunning for KO win over Beneil Dariush: “He is there to be hit, so I’m swinging baby”

Scott Holtzman is looking to be the latest fighter to knock out Beneil Dariush.

On the main card of UFC Vegas 6, Holtzman is getting the chance to fight a ranked opponent in Beneil Dariush. It is an interesting matchup and “Hot Sauce” believes it is the perfect next step after beating Jim Miller last time out.

“It was perfect man. I’ve been looking for the best opponents I can get. I’d prefer to fight someone who doesn’t want to grapple and just wants to strike,” Holtzman said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, you know Dariush is well-rounded and is in the rankings. I’m just going to pick guys off and move up the ladder. I’m excited about the fight, he throws down and brings it. There is not much I need to say about him. He is well-credentialed.”

Entering this fight, Dariush is riding a four-fight winning streak and coming off a very impressive knockout win over Drakkar Klose. Yet, for Scott Holtzman, that fight proved Dariush is there to be hit.

“He can take a punch. But, he didn’t take a punch that well. He got wobbled and a little more discipline he could’ve been finished. He gets hit a lot but he is an incredible grappler,” he explained. “His grappling credentials speak for themselves. I’m looking to keep it clean, keep it crisp and defend the takedowns. He is there to be hit so I’m swinging baby.”

For many pundits, the consensus is Dariush has the advantage on the ground while Holtzman is the better striker. So, for Scott Holtzman he expects the 14th ranked lightweight to shoot for takedowns and early and often.

Holtzman says his takedown defense is much improved and expects to stuff the takedowns and eventually find the chin to knock out Dariush.

“I think it is always capable. I know I hit hard, it is just a matter of finding the right spot. I’m going to hit you, you are going to hit me,” he said. “Whoever can stay up the longest is probably going to win.”

If Scott Holtzman can do just that, he should get a number beside his name and knows he can start to work his way up the division.

So, he says this is the most important fight of his career to win as he knows how hard it is to get a ranked opponent.

“You work for years and years to get a ranked guy. You have to take advantage of an opportunity. He is looking really good again, maybe he is figuring his game out again,” Holtzman concluded. “He had his chance, I’m moving up now and I’m taking a run at the rankings. He’s in a spot that I want so it will be a dog fight.”

