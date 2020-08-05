Zabit Magomedsharipov slams “no balls” Yair Rodriguez for pulling out of main event fight

Zabit Magomedsharipov is not happy with Yair Rodriguez for pulling out of their scheduled main event scrap on August 29.

Magomedsharipov and Rodriguez have been linked to a fight for quite some time and were finally expected to meet on August 29 in Las Vegas. Yet, on Tuesday evening, Dana White confirmed that Rodriguez is out of the fight citing the Mexican having a high ankle sprain and a fracture.

Following the news of the withdrawal from Rodriguez, many fighters, like Calvin Kattar offered to step in to replace the Mexican. For Zabit Magomedsharipov, he says Rodriguez pulling out of the fight is not surprising to him.

It’s funny I signed bout agreement few weeks ago, Yair never did, UFC never announced officially main event.

Two options:

1. UFC playing games

2. Yair has no balls

🤔🤔🤔 — Zabit Magomedsharipov (@zabeast_mma) August 5, 2020

Zabit Magomedsharipov has not fought since he beat Calvin Kattar by decision at UFC Moscow last November. It was a three-round main event scrap and the victory extended his winning streak to 14. The Russian has notable wins over Jeremy Stephens, Kyle Bochniak, and a very impressive submission victory over Brandon Davis. He is ranked third in the featherweight division.

Yair Rodriguez hasn’t fought since he defeated Stephens by decision at UFC Boston last October Before that, he had the no-contest against Stephens due to accidental eye pokes. He also has notable wins over Korean Zombie, B.J. Penn, and Dan Hooker.

Whether or not the UFC will replace Rodriguez is to be seen. But, Magomedsharipov needs to get a fight in soon if he wants to get the next crack at the belt. So, perhaps he takes the rematch against Kattar. Or, maybe the UFC can persuade Brian Ortega or Max Holloway to take the fight on short notice.

Regardless, it is disappointing news that Rodriguez is out of the fight. It has been a scrap many fans have been looking forward to. So, hopefully, sometime in the near future that fight can happen.

