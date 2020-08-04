Just Scrap Radio Ep. 5 with Alexey Oleynik, Beneil Dariush, Scott Holtzman & Yana Kunitskaya

The fifth episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 6.

Host Cole Shelton is first joined 10th ranked heavyweight, Alexey Oleynik (1:38). Next, 14th ranked lightweight, Beneil Dariush comes on (14:22). Then, UFC lightweight, Scott Holtzman (31:03) joins the program. Finally, eighth-ranked bantamweight, Yana Kunitskaya (49:21) is the final guest of the episode.

Alexey Oleynik is the first guest of episode five to preview his UFC Vegas 6 main event scrap against Derrick Lewis. The Russian discusses why he asked the UFC for this fight and where a win puts him in the division. Oleynik also recaps his win over Fabricio Werdum and what that did for his legacy. He then talks about his career, where he is going for win number 60 and how much longer he thinks he will keep fighting for.

Beneil Dariush then joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 6 showdown against Scott Holtzman. Dariush explains why he isn’t fighting a ranked opponent following his KO win over Drakkar Klose. He then discusses the state of the lightweight division and him wanting to remain active and looking to get in another fight in 2020. He concludes by talking about his four-fight winning streak and the long road he traveled after going two years without a win.

Scott Holtzman comes on to talk about the opportunity to fight Beneil Dariush. Holtzman is coming off a big win over Jim Miller so he knows a win over Dariush will get him a number beside his name and the chance to fight ranked guys next. He then explains how he will beat Dariush and who he wants next if he gets his hand raised on Saturday night.

Yana Kunitskaya is the final guest of the show to talk about her fight on August 8 at UFC Vegas 6. She was supposed to take on Ketlen Vieira but is now taking on short-notice replacement, Julija Stoliarenko. The interview did happen when she was supposed to take on Vieira, but the Russian discusses why she needs to win after her loss to Aspen Ladd, and how many wins from a title she is. She also discusses her relationship with Thiago Santos and how being with him has only added to her motivation.

