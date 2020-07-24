Photo | Valentina Shevchenko stuns while posing with UFC title on the beach

The flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko showcased her washboard abs and well-deserved UFC belt on a beach in a picture she posted to social media this week.

“Bullet” Shevchenko revealed her incredible physique as she smiled while holding her UFC belt in the summer sun. She opted for a plain black Reebok bikini that showcased her tattoos and defined abs. She also chose a high ponytail that made the most of her blonde tresses. The flyweight champion looked incredibly poised as she looked into the distance and posed for the camera.

In another video posted to social media, the fighter displayed her toned physique as she went for a dip in the freezing water of Sacramento in California.

The flyweight champion was set to defend her title next against Joanne Calderwood, slated for June 6 in Perth, Australia. However, their matchup was pushed back due to an undisclosed injury and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We got word last week that it’s going to get pushed back,” Calderwood said of the Shevchenko fight (transcript via Peter Carroll of MMA Fighting).

“Not because of this whole thing, but something on her end,” Calderwood clarified. “I’m not sure if I’m supposed to say that, but we know for sure that it’s not going to be on June 6. I don’t know, I’m not sure what happened or what’s what, but it’s been pushed back. It could be a blessing in disguise.”

Calderwood last fought in September, when she defeated Andrea Lee by split decision to earn her shot at Valentina Shevchenko. She is now expected to fight Jennifer Maia on August 1 on less than two weeks’ notice after Maia’s original opponent, Viviane Araujo, withdrew from their upcoming bout because she tested positive for coronavirus.

She confirmed the matchup on Instagram.

“With this sport you got to be ready for anything..I got word that Valentina pushed the date of her return back again and I made the decision to take a fight,” Calderwood said on Instagram. “God is good the next day I got offered this one, super excited because I was ready and I am still ready. We all take risks, and the risk waiting till the end of the year or whenever the champ does decide to come back is one I dont want to take. ‘I’m a peacock, you gotta let me fly!’ 😂💁‍♀️❤️🙏💪🏽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #monthen #albagubrath #ufcapex #nevergiveup”

Shevchenko, meanwhile, last defended her title at UFC 247 on Saturday 8 Feb, against Katlyn Chookagian. The champion achieved a lopsided TKO win and successfully defended her title.