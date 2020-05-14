Pro fighters make their picks for Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem

In the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in Jacksonville, Florida, Walt Harris battles longtime heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem. Heading into the fight Harris is a -165 favorite, while the Dutchman is a +135 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros have a slight lean towards Harris to get it done by stoppage, as he’ll be motivated following the tragic murder of his stepdaughter.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem:

Edson Barboza, UFC featherweight: That is a great fight, but I think Overeem. He has more experience and will use it to his advantage.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: I am going to watch it for sure. It will be a very close one, I’m torn on who will win, it’s a close fight.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: This fight is huge for Walt fighting who I think is the heavyweight GOAT. He’s been a champion in so many different varieties of combat sports. I think Walt probably puts Overeem out in the first round. I’m telling you, Walt has the fastest hands out of any middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I’m rooting for Walt Harris, obviously. I think he’s going to have this inner fire in him after everything that has happened. He’s going to surprise a lot of people by knocking out Alistair Overeem.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Walt Harris. He has a lot of accumulated anger and emotion. I’m sure he’s trained harder than he ever has. He’s fighting for much bigger things than just this fight itself. I think we’ll see a much more determined, motivated. And hungry fighter in Walt. Overeem’s chin is also not as strong anymore. So, I think that is going to play well into Walt’s favor. I typically wouldn’t pick against Overeem but I can’t pick against someone who is dealing with the things that Walt is.

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: I think Walt Harris. He is the hungrier fighter and has some hands and has the wrestling and I think he gets it done.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Overeem is going to work the body with kicks and knees and will eventually catch Harris and knock him out. I say Overeemy by KO in the second.

Yorgan de Castro, UFC heavyweight: I like Alistair Overeem, so I think he’ll get it. He was beating Rozenstruik the entire fight so if he fights smart, he’ll get it done. I’ll go with Overeem even though Harris is very motivated right now, I just think Overeem gets it done.

Fighters picking Walt Harris: Eryk Anders, Dan Ige, Randy Costa, Sam Alvey

Fighters picking Alistair Overeem: Edson Barboza, Steven Peterson, Yorgan de Castro

Undecided: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

