UFC Jacksonville salaries: Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell lead the way

The salaries have been released for UFC Jacksonville, which took place on Wednesday night, and heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell took home the top earnings.

According to the salaries obtained by reporter Jed I. Goodman from the Florida State Boxing Commission, Andrei Arlovski made the most banking $325,000. The next closest was heavyweight contender Ben Rothwell pocketing $260,000.

The headliners of the card in Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira made $130,000 and $230,000 respectively.

Disclosed Purses for UFC: Smith vs. Teixeira pic.twitter.com/4gxDQmZYje — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) May 14, 2020

UFC Jacksonville Main Card Salaries

Glover Teixeira ($230,000) def. Anthony Smith ($130,000)

Ben Rothwell ($260,000) def. Ovince Saint Preux ($95,000)

Drew Dober ($116,000) def. Alexander Hernandez ($36,000)

Ricky Simon ($60,000) def. Ray Borg ($46,000)

Andrei Arlovski ($325,000) def. Philipe Lins ($80,000)

Thiago Moises ($24,000) def. Michael Johnson ($83,000)

UFC Jacksonville Preliminary Card Salaries

Sijara Eubanks ($66,000) def. Sara Moras ($23,000)

Omar Morales ($24,000) def. Gabriel Benitez ($40,000)

Brian Kelleher ($60,000) def. Hunter Azure ($12,000)

Chase Sherman ($28,000) def. Ike Villanueva ($12,000)

It should be noted that these salaries are strictly the disclosed pay from the UFC. So, it does not include any money from sponsors, Reebok, or any ‘under the table’ money received from the UFC. The figures do not include the $50,000 bonuses that were given to Brian Kelleher, Hunter Azure, Drew Dober, and Glover Teixeira.

It may surprise some that Andrei Arlovski and Rothwell made the most on the card. But, in the case of Arlovski, he is a veteran who’s a former UFC champion which adds to his pay. For Rothwell, he has a ton of UFC experience which sees him make above $200k.

What is interesting is the fact the card had UFC newcomer Ike Villanueva making $12 thousand while fellow newcomer, Philipe Lins pocketed $80k. It could be due to the fact Lins is a former PFL champ who made $1 million, so the UFC had to pay for him to leave the PFL and join the Las Vegas-based promotion.

In total, the UFC paid out $1,750,000 for the card.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/14/2020.