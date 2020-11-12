Pro fighters make their picks for Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

In the main event of UFC Vegas 14, Paul Felder is stepping up on five days’ notice to take on Rafael dos Anjos in RDA’s return to 155-pounds. Heading into the fight, Felder is a +155 underdog while the Brazilian is a -190 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe it will be dos Anjos getting his hand raised.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I think Rafael dos Anjos wins. He will either sub him or get a decision. I wonder what Felder’s cardio will be like.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Paul Felder. It should be a good scrap and I like him to get it done as he has nothing to lose.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Given circumstances, I’m going with RDA mid/late fight finish. I wouldn’t be surprised if Felder gets it done though. I know he’s been training for a triathlon so there shouldn’t be an issue with his gas tank but fighting RDA on 5 days notice in a five-round fight is no easy task. Felder 100 percent has a good chance of pulling this off, but I think it’s going to be tough for him.

Zak Cummings, UFC middleweight: Felder stepped up? It is definitely a close fight, but I think Rafael dos Anjos by decision. I would like to see Felder win by TKO, but RDA by decision is my pick.

Giga Chikadze, UFC featherweight: Rafael dos Anjos will TKO Paul Felder in his return to lightweight.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: I think Rafael dos Anjos by decision. Felder is very durable but I’m not sure how extensive Felder has been training. The weight cut for both men is also worrying as RDA hasn’t fought at 155 in years and Felder is a big lightweight and taking it on just days notice.

Brok Weaver, UFC lightweight: That is a super close fight as RDA isn’t in his prime anymore but Felder is taking it on short notice. I think dos Anjos by decision or sub though.

***

Fighters picking Paul Felder: Max Griffin

Fighters picking Rafael dos Anjos: Diego Ferreira, Randy Costa, Zak Cummings, Giga Chikadze, Jalin Turner, Brok Weaver