Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

In the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view and on Fite TV, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to rematch. Heading into the fight, Paul is a -260 favorite while the former UFC champion is a +210 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the boxing match. The majority believe Woodley can get it done as long as he throws more punches although some think Paul is just the better boxer.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2:

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Is Tyron Woodley actually going to throw anything? I hope Woodley pulls it off but man, I hate to admit it but Jake Paul is getting good so I think Jake but I’m rooting for Woodley.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I hate to say it but because Woodley is taking it on short notice and the lack of drug testing I think Paul wins this one again. But, if I do end up going to it, I’ll be rooting for Woodley.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: This is not a fight, this is not boxing. I love Woodley he is a good dude, but I want to say Woodley is better than this but at the same time he is getting paid. I just hope he takes it seriously this time because he can KO Paul, there is no reason why Woodley can’t put him to sleep.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: I hope Woodley can pull it off. I don’t want to get my hopes up too high but I got Woodley.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: I picked Woodley the first time and I’m picking Woodley again. He’s now boxed and knows what it is like to box a real eight-round fight. He also seems pissed off and we saw Paul doesn’t have the cardio to go eight rounds. Woodley won’t hold back so much this time.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’m hoping Woodley gets it done. The experience will help him so I think he gets it in done in the second or third.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Jake Paul wins a decision again because he makes his own rules and won’t lose no matter what.

Frank Camacho, UFC lightweight: I’m going Woodley by knockout, not sure what round. He hurt him in the first fight and I think he will be more aggressive here.

***

Fighters picking Jake Paul: Brandon Royval, Billy Quarantillo, Terrance McKinney

Fighters picking Tyron Woodley: Chris Curtis, Vince Morales, Sam Alvey, Devin Clark, Frank Camacho

Who do you think wins between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley?