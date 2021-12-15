Coach Firas Zahabi voices concern about his kids’ school curriculum: “It’s become encouraged now to feminize men”

Firas Zahabi, the coach of UFC icon Georges St-Pierre, has voiced concern about his kids’ school curriculum in Montreal.

“It’s become encouraged now to feminize men,” Zahabi said during an episode of The 3Muslims podcast (h/t r/MMAPoliticsAndCulture). “If they want to feminize their men, they can do it, but they aren’t going to feminize our men.”

Citing a movie that was shown to them in school on Valentine’s Day, Firas Zahabi commented:

“One of my sons, on Valentine’s Day, they showed him a movie about one guy falling in love with another. My kids, they’re open books—so my son is like, ‘I watched this movie and two guys were kissing each other so me and my friend were laughing and everybody got angry with us. They were telling me it’s normal, it’s normal.’”

“The teacher was telling my son, it’s ok [to be gay]. Well, that’s pretty weird, man. Kids haven’t even gotten through puberty yet. I send my kid to school to math, science, history, philosophy, ethics…the basics. Why are you showing them on Valentine’s Day, a story about a man with another man?”

Firas Zahabi continued:

“Now listen, there are gay people in the world. I tell my kids that there are gay people. You will see them. But we are not gay. That is what I told them, straight up, and I’m not ashamed. I told them ‘tell your teacher you’re heterosexual, and if he has a problem with that, to call me.” Apparently the often outspoken Zahabi, who has a Bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Condordia University, has pretty strong feelings about teaching his children to be accepting of same-sex relationships. While acknowledging the existence of homosexuals Zahabi expressed that in his household no one is gay – they are all heterosexuals. Are you in agreement with Firas Zahabi’s comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!