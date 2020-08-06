Pro fighters make their picks for Derrick Lewis vs. Alexey Oleynik

In the main event of UFC Vegas 6 top-10 heavyweights collide as Derrick Lewis is set to battle Alexey Oleynik. Heading into the fight, Lewis is a -200 favorite while the Russian is a +160 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority of pros believe it will be Lewis getting his hand raised by knockout to extend his winning streak to three.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Derrick Lewis vs. Alexey Oleynik:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: It will be a nice fight. Alexey is the wrestler and jiu-jitsu guy and Derrick has big punches. But, I think Alexey.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Oleynik is always overlooked but will get another submission win here.

Yana Kunitskaya, UFC bantamweight: A lot of time Alexey surprises everyone. He has a lot of fights and he is always an underdog. I think he can pull it off again.

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: Oleynik is so good on the ground. If Lewis keeps it on the feet he gets the KO, but if Oleynik can go to the ground Alexey should be able to submit him. But, I’ll say Lewis.

Scott Holtzman, UFC lightweight: I think Derrick Lewis wins it. Alexey tends to get hit quite a bit and Lewis has power.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: This fight is a hard one to pick. Oleynik is a master class on the ground with a plethora of submissions to his name. Derrick Lewis is a beast and almost impossible to hold down. I do not see Lewis getting submitted although he does put himself in compromising positions a lot. I believe that Oleynik will have his moments, but it only takes one from Lewis. So, I see Lewis scoring a KO win.

Ricky Bandejas, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to go with Derrick Lewis, I think he can get it done by KO.

Chris Gutierrez, UFC bantamweight: Derrick Lewis will land something big and get a KO win.

Fighters picking Derrick Lewis: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Randy Brown, Ricky Bandejas, Scott Holtzman, Chris Gutierrez, Steven Peterson

Fighters picking Alexey Oleynik: Renato Moicano, Yana Kunitskaya