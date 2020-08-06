Amanda Nunes ranked No. 1 overall in EA UFC 4

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes has been ranked as the No. 1 overall fighter in the new EA UFC 4 video game.

EA UFC 4 will be released on August 14. As the name implies, it’s the fourth game in the EA UFC series, following previous editions of the game in 2014, 2016, and 2018. The cover athletes for EA UFC 4 will be UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal. Boxing star Tyson Fury is also expected to be in the game.

Ahead of the game’s release, EA has been releasing its list of the top-50 fighters in the game, a list that has drawn criticism from hardcore fans who believe some of the rankings should be different. On Thursday, EA revealed the top-10 list of fighters in the game, one that is certain to draw discussion from fans as Nunes is ranked No. 1 overall on it.

Take a look at the top-10 list below via Twitter.

🚨 Top 10 #UFC4 Fighters 🚨 Congratulations to all these fighters for being the best in the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TGQiBWnKiL — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) August 6, 2020

No. 1 Amanda Nunes

No. 2 Jon Jones

No. 3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

No. 4 Valentina Shevchenko

No. 5 Henry Cejudo

No. 6 Israel Adesanya

No. 7 Weili Zhang

No. 8 Stipe Miocic

No. 9 Georges St. Pierre

No. 10 Kamaru Usman

Nunes, Jones, Nurmagomedov, and Shevchenko are the only five-star rated fighters in the game. The decision to rank Nunes at No. 1 overall may be considered controversial by some, as Jones is often regarded as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter of all time. However, Nunes has been more active lately and is a UFC champion in two weight classes. While Nunes being ranked at No. 1 overall is slightly surprising, it’s not crazy by any means. Ultimately, it’s just a game and these are not the official UFC rankings.

Do you agree with Amanda Nunes being ranked No. 1 overall in EA UFC 4?