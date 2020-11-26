Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing match betting odds update

Despite being an exhibition bout, you can bet on the odds for this Saturday’s boxing match between heavyweights Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

The 54-year-old Tyson returns from a 15-year layoff when he takes on the 51-year-old Jones Jr. in the main event of Saturday’s boxing card. The event has generated controversy due to the age of the combatants and due to the unique ruleset for the main event where both fighters are being encouraged not to go for the knockout since it’s just an exhibition bout. However, the show will go on, and not only is the fight happening, but you can actually place a wager on the bout at certain sportsbooks.

This week, we found out that there will be three judges working remotely that will score for the bout for the WBC, so while there won’t be an official winner getting their hand raised in the ring, there will be a winner named for entertainment purposes. Because there will be a winner declared by the celebrity judges, you can bet on this fight. Though not every sportsbook is offering betting odds on Tyson vs. Jones Jr., there are quite a few that are taking bets.

Take a look at the current lines (as of Thursday, November 26) courtesy of ProBoxingOdds.

At Pinnacle Sportsbook, Tyson is currently a -200 betting favorite. That means a $200 bet would win you $100. As for Jones Jr., he is a +170 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win $170. In a fight between two fighters who are both in their 50s and who haven’t fought in a while, it’s a bit surprising to see Tyson as the clear favorite here. (You can check out my extended breakdown for this bout and read it over at Odds.com.)

Who is your money for this Saturday’s boxing match, Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr.?