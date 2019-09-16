Paulo Costa trashes ‘skinny clown’ Israel Adesanya, says Dana White has promised him next title shot

Paulo Costa will be in attendance at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia. But, he will not be there as a backup fighter to weigh-in. Instead, he will be there to watch the main event and see who he is fighting next.

Of course, the main event of the card is the middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya. According to Paulo Costa, UFC President Dana White has promised him the next title shot.

“Yes, I am going to Melbourne. Dana White is sending me there and said I get the next title shot. I fight the winner of Whittaker-Adesanya,” Costa told BJPENN.com.

Whittaker vs. Adesanya is widely viewed as an exciting and competitive matchup. Yet Paulo Costa does not agree with those sentiments. He thinks Whittaker wins the fight and doesn’t think much of Adesanya.

“I can beat both. I think Adesanya is a fake champion. He hasn’t fought anyone tough, he is a skinny clown. I have a personal problem with him,” Paulo Costa explained. “If he beats Whittaker, which I don’t think, I’m going to kill him. He doesn’t stand a chance against me. As for Whittaker, he is good, tough guy. He is not as strong as Yoel, so I can take him. He is like Yoel with less power, so I can beat both of them. I really want Adesanya, though.”

Paulo Costa is expecting to fight Robert Whittaker for the title next. Yet, if Israel Adesanya comes out on top, the Brazilian believes it is an easier fight for him, and one that ensures he will be the next UFC middleweight champion.

As for when he wants that to fight happen, Costa is hoping for early 2020.

“I want to fight in January against whoever wins in October. UFC is the boss, so they will decide when it will happen. I want that fight in January,” Costa concluded.

What do you make of Paulo Costa’s comments about Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/16/2019.