Donald Cerrone still has big goals for MMA career

Over the weekend, in the main event of UFC Vancouver, Donald Cerrone was knocked out by lightweight finisher Justin Gaethje. With this outcome, Cerrone has now lost six of his last 10 fights, but the fan favorite is still focused on his lofty goals.

One of those goals is to win 50 MMA fights. Cerrone is currently at 36 wins, which means he’s got some work to do, but with the busy schedule he keeps, it’s certainly doable.

”I want fifty [wins]!” Cerrone said post-fight (via MMA Mania). “Fifty is the number I want, so I’ve got new for my coaches and corners: There’s going to be a lot more ups and downs and sidewaysies. When you’re winning, everyone wants to know, ‘What are you doing so special that you win?’ And then when you lose, everyone’s like, ‘What didn’t you do?’ Nothing, man. I trained hard. I trained my ass off. It just didn’t work out, so we’re going to go to the drawing board and we’re going to fix these things.

”Like I said, I love this and I’m not going anywhere. This isn’t a fight where ‘Ah man, I’m thinking about retirement, guys.’ I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna … maybe work on head movement, something. Whatever shot he got me with. And I’m gonna call, I’m gonna get another fight scheduled, and you’re gonna see me again, we’re gonna be talking in this scrum again and I’m gonna be like ‘Man, I f**kin’ love this. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be.’”

Donald Cerrone is also still determined to capture the UFC title that eluded him so far.

“I’m going to get the belt, it’s going to happen,” Cerrone said. “I guess I just slid down the rung a little bit, but I’m going to come back, I’m gonna to train hard, and I’m going to get it. It’s the last thing I’ve got to do with my legacy. You can have the greatest legacy in the world but if I don’t have a belt it just falls a little short. So now, me, reflecting on everything, that’s one thing I want.”

Do you think Donald Cerrone can accomplish these goals?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/13/2019.