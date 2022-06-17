On a new multi-fight deal, Ricardo Ramos confident he will finish Danny Chavez at UFC Austin: “I can give him some trouble on the ground”

Ricardo Ramos will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in nearly 10 months against Danny Chavez at UFC Austin which is a lot longer than he wanted.

Ramos suffered a decision loss to Zubaira Tukhugov back in October and since then he has been waiting to fight. However, no opportunities came up until this Saturday when he will face Chavez.

“For me, it’s always the UFC’s plans, I always accept every fight they send me,” Ramos said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve been ready and waiting for the next opportunity. It comes right now and I’m happy and ready to go.”

Although Ramos has been off for nearly 10 months, during the time off he signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion which he says is a great honor.

“This is a great honor for me to fight in the UFC, fighting the best in the world and living my dream. I wake up every day and I live my dream,” Ramos said.

When Ricardo Ramos does return on Saturday at UFC Austin, he will face Danny Chavez who he knows is a tough out for anyone.

However, Ramos believes he has made some big changes in his training camp which will lead to him getting a stoppage win.

“I know I have the reach and can keep him away with my kicks and hands or I can work in my wrestling and work on the cage,” Ramos said. “I also have the jiu-jitsu, so I can give him some trouble on the ground. For me, it’s the mindset, I want to finish the fight, that is the thought in my training to get a submission or get a knockout. That is something I have changed in training camp and I’m looking for a finish every moment in the fight.”

If Ramos gets his hand raised, he isn’t sure what will be next for him but does want to be as active as possible this year.

“I’m coming from a loss, I just want to win and after I win, I don’t know (what’s next), I just want the win and see what the next challenge is. The plan is to get to the top and get the belt,” Ramos concluded.

Do you think Ricardo Ramos will beat Danny Chavez at UFC Austin?

