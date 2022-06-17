UFC Austin weigh-in results: Tony Kelley misses the mark

UFC Austin weigh-in results are in and Tony Kelley misses the mark.

UFC Austin takes place tomorrow, Saturday June 18th, 2022 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA) and Josh Emmett (17-2 MMA) will meet in the main event featherweight bout.

Kattar is coming off a win against Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA) in January of this year. Emmett is coming into battle having won 4 of his last 5 fights.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Donald Cerrone (36-16 MMA) and Joe Lauzon (28-16 MMA) will also battle it out at lightweight.

Cerrone and Lauzon were scheduled to fight in May at UFC 274 but the fight was postponed on the day of the event when Cerrone was unable to compete due to illness.

Only one fighter missed weight and that was bantamweight Tony Kelley* (8-2 MMA). Kelley will still clash in the cage with Adrian Yanez (15-3 MMA) tomorrow night, but Kelley will be forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as a penalty for not making weight.

The official weigh-in results are posted below:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

UFC Austin Main Card (ESPN, ESPN + at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs Josh Emmett (145.5)

Donald Cerrone (155) vs Joe Lauzon (154.75)

Kevin Holland (170) vs Tim Means (170.5)

Joaquin Buckley (184) vs Albert Duraey (185.5)

Damir Ismagulov (155) vs Guram Kutateladze (155.5)

Julian Marquez (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

UFC Austin Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN + at 4 p.m. ET)

Adrian Yanez (135.5) vs Tony Kelley (137.5)*

Jasmine Jasudavicius (124.75) vs Natalia Silva (125.5)

Court McGee (170) vs Jeremiah Wells (171)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs Daniel Chavez (145)

Maria Oliveira (115) vs Gloria de Paula (115)

Eddie Wineland (135) vs Cody Stamann (135.5)

Phil Hawes (185) vs Deron Winn (186)

Roman Dolidze (185.5) vs Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Will you be watching UFC Austin?

Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!