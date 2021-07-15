Miles Johns expects to finish Anderson dos Santos in a “fan-favorite fight” at UFC Vegas 31

Miles Johns has a ton of confidence in himself coming off a highlight-reel KO win in his last fight.

Johns last fought back on Halloween night where he knocked out Kevin Natividad. Following that, many thought he would get a quick turnaround, but nine months later, Johns will return which he says is later than he thought but still is good timing.

“It was a little bit later. I’ve had a break between some of my fights, but for me, it worked out,” Johns said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My third son was born and he’s now six months old, so for a little bit there it was chaotic at home. Now, he’s starting to be more manageable and my wife can handle all three at the same time. It’s the perfect time to start a hard fight camp because I’m gone a lot more during that time.”

When Johns was ready to return, the Fortis MMA product didn’t have anyone in mind. Instead, he just wanted to start a winning streak and when he got the offer to fight Anderson dos Santos, he was excited as he knows it’s a fan-favorite fight.

“This is who they offered me, I think it’s a really good fight and a really exciting fight. A fan-favorite fight. I’m excited about it,” Johns said.

Entering the fight, Miles Johns knows the Brazilian will try and take him down early and often. Yet, the Fortis MMA product expects to stuff them and then start piecing dos Santos up. Once that happens, he thinks the KO will eventually come. Or, he’ll get a submission when the Brazilian shoots a bad shot when he’s tired.

“I see it ending in a lot of ways. I see me using speed and catching him when he’s trying to land those big shots. Or, landing an uppercut when he comes in,” Johns explained. “Or, I see him getting tired and shooting sloppy shots and I find a guillotine to get the win. I visualize a lot. I can see it play out a lot of different ways. But, each way is with my hand raised and I see a finish coming.”

If Johns does get his hand raised, he wants one more fight this year but doesn’t know who will be next. Instead, he just wants to continue building wins and work his way to the bantamweight ranks.

“A win just keeps me rolling. I’m not focused on exactly where it puts me, there are lots of guys out there as options to fight after this fight,” Johns concluded. “I’m just focused on this one and finally getting a two-fight winning streak in the UFC. I think I win this one and win one more good fight and I could be right there by the top-15.”

